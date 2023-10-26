BJP doesn't want people to get benefits of guarantees: Gehlot on ED raids

Raids by the ED are happening in Rajasthan because the BJP does not want women, farmers and the poor in the state to get the benefit of the guarantees given by the party, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday.

The allegation came after the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and party candidate from Mahua assembly seat as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged exam paper leak case in the poll-bound state.

The federal probe agency has also summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot for questioning in a case related to alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law.

In a post in Hindi on X, the chief minister said, "Date 25/10/23: Congress launches guarantees for women of Rajasthan. Date 26/10/23: ED raid on Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Ji Dotasra. Summon to my son Vaibhav Gehlot to appear before ED."



"Now you can understand what I have been saying that ED's raids are happening in Rajasthan because the BJP does not want women, farmers and the poor in Rajasthan to get the benefit of the guarantees given by the Congress," he said.

In a public rally of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Jhunjhunu on Wednesday, CM Gehlot promised two "guarantees" if the Congress is re-elected in the state -- cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500 to 1.05 crore families and an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to the woman head of a family in installments.