Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / BJP doesn't want people to get benefits of guarantees: Gehlot on ED raids

BJP doesn't want people to get benefits of guarantees: Gehlot on ED raids

"Now you can understand what I have been saying that ED's raids are happening in Rajasthan because the BJP does not want women, farmers and the poor in Rajasthan to get the benefit of the guarantees

Press Trust of India Jaipur
The federal probe agency has also summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot for questioning in a case related to alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Raids by the ED are happening in Rajasthan because the BJP does not want women, farmers and the poor in the state to get the benefit of the guarantees given by the party, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday.

The allegation came after the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and party candidate from Mahua assembly seat as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged exam paper leak case in the poll-bound state.

The federal probe agency has also summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot for questioning in a case related to alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law.

In a post in Hindi on X, the chief minister said, "Date 25/10/23: Congress launches guarantees for women of Rajasthan. Date 26/10/23: ED raid on Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Ji Dotasra. Summon to my son Vaibhav Gehlot to appear before ED."

"Now you can understand what I have been saying that ED's raids are happening in Rajasthan because the BJP does not want women, farmers and the poor in Rajasthan to get the benefit of the guarantees given by the Congress," he said.

In a public rally of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Jhunjhunu on Wednesday, CM Gehlot promised two "guarantees" if the Congress is re-elected in the state -- cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500 to 1.05 crore families and an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to the woman head of a family in installments.

Also Read

Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Rajasthan elections: People will make Mission 156 a success, says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Gehlot issues apology for 'corruption' remark in judiciary

Rajasthan elections: CM calls ED raids in Chhattisgarh a 'birthday gift'

ED summons CM Ashok Gehlot's son in a foreign exchange violation case

ED raids Rajasthan PCC president in paper leak case ahead of state polls

BJP demands removal of Rajasthan chief secretary ahead of state polls

Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: Opposition condemns BJP on ED raids, summons

Centre promises are 'hollow', says Priyanka Gandhi at rally in Rajasthan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ashok GehlotrajasthanRajasthan governmentEnforcement DirectorateCongressAssembly elections

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story