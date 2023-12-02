Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 result: Date, time & where to watch

Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 result: Date, time & where to watch

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: 199 out of 200 constituencies went into polls on November 25 and the counting of all 5 poll-bound states will take place on December 3. Check details here

Rajasthan elections have been dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, with the two parties alternating governments since 1993 (Photo: Shutterstock)
New Delhi

4 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 08:31 AM IST
The Rajasthan state Assembly elections were held in a single phase on November 25. Of the 52.6 million registered voters in Rajasthan, 74.13 per cent cast their ballots to decide the fate of 1,875 candidates in the state. Rajasthan elections have been dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, with the two parties alternating governments since 1993. In the 2018 Assembly elections, Congress secured 100 seats, one short of the majority, and formed the government with the support of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independents. BJP secured 70 seats, far less than the last elections, where it won 163 seats. Following the elections, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot began his third term as chief minister of Rajasthan. For the 2023 polls, both Congress and BJP have stated that their chief ministerial candidate will be decided after the elections.

When will the Rajasthan Assembly election result be declared?
 
The results of the Rajasthan state Assembly elections 2023, along Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram, will be declared on Sunday, December 3, after the counting of votes.


When will Rajasthan Assembly election counting begin?
 
The counting of votes for Rajasthan elections will most likely begin at 8 am on Sunday, December 3. The results will be announced after the counting of votes is concluded.

Where to watch Rajasthan Assembly election result?
 
Live results of the counting of votes can be found on the official Election Commission of India website. You can also watch live updates on the results on Business Standard.


Rajasthan Assembly election result: What are postal ballots?
 
A specific group of voters who are allowed to cast their ballot via post. Through this facility, voters can cast their votes remotely by choosing their desired candidate on the ballot paper and sending it back to the election officer before the counting of votes.

Voters employed in essential services and are not able to cast their vote due to their location have the right to cast postal ballots, including officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, other national railway agencies and media persons who may be notified as "absentee" voters. Members of the armed forces and government employees stationed outside of their state can also cast their votes through the post. The President of India, Vice President, Governors, Union Cabinet ministers, Speaker of the House and government officers on poll duty, categorised as "special voters", can also choose to vote by post.

Over 300,000 voters in Rajasthan exercised their right to cast postal ballots, according to the Chief Electoral Officer of Rajasthan, Praveen Gupta.

Rajasthan Assembly election result: How many seats does Rajasthan have?
 
There are 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan. 59 seats are reserved constituencies, of which 34 are for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and 25 seats for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.


What is the majority mark in Rajasthan Assembly?
 
A party must secure 101 out of the 200 seats to have a majority in the state and form government.

Rajasthan Assembly election result: What do exit polls say?
 
While some polls indicate a stiff contest between the Congress and BJP parties, they all favour BJP in the polls. This would also be in line with Rajasthan's tradition of alternate governments.
 
 Source Congress BJP Others
 India Today-Axis My India 86-106 80-100 Sep-18
 News24-Today's Chanakya 89-113 77-101 Feb-16
 Jan Ki Baat 62-85 100-122 14-15
 Dainik Bhaskar 98-105 85-95 Oct-15
 TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polistrat 90-100 100-110 May-15
 
 
  
