Sensex (0.13%)
66988.44 + 86.53
Nifty (0.18%)
20133.15 + 36.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
6539.50 + 46.45
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
42908.90 + 290.20
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44481.75 -84.70
Heatmap

Sweep for BJP in Madhya Pradesh, close contest in Rajasthan: Exit polls

The counting of votes in these five states, which is also the last round of Assembly polls before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in April-May, is scheduled for Sunday

BJP, Congress

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Most exit polls on Thursday predicted a photo finish in Rajasthan, with a couple of them suggesting that the Congress could be on the cusp of breaking a quarter-century trend of the state’s electorate throwing out the party in power, and that the party was ahead of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana and set to return to power in Chhattisgarh.

The surprise, according to at least two exit polls, could be Madhya Pradesh (MP) where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might secure a historic landslide and the Zoram People’s Movement, contesting its first Assembly elections, likely to cross the majority mark in Mizoram.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The counting of votes in these five states, which is also the last round of Assembly polls before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in April-May, is scheduled for Sunday.

The India Today-Axis and Today’s Chanakya exit polls predicted the return of the BJP to power in MP with over 140 seats in the 230-member Assembly, with the former estimating the rise in the BJP’s vote share to 47 per cent against the Congress’s being 41 per cent. The pollsters attributed the trend to the support the BJP is seemingly receiving from women because of the government’s Ladli Behna welfare scheme, under which it deposits a monthly allowance in the bank accounts of women. Among others, only ABP-C Voter was an outlier, indicating a Congress majority in the state.

In the neighbouring Rajasthan, India Today-Axis and Today’s Chanakya said the Congress could emerge the single-largest party. The Ashok Gehlot government has rolled out an array of welfare schemes as a salve for inflation with the BJP a close second. However, others indicated the BJP would secure a comfortable majority, in keeping with the trend since 1998 of no party returning to power.

In Telangana, nearly all exit polls said the Congress could upstage the BRS in a tough contest, ending its decade-long rule ever since the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

India Today-Axis predicted a sweep for the ZPM in Mizoram while ABP-C Voter’s forecast was of a hung assembly with the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and ZPM in a photo finish.

Also Read

State Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to hold rally in Telangana today

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

Assembly polls 2023: When will elections take place? Details here

State Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Rajnath Singh slams BRS govt at rally

State Assembly polls LIVE: Campaigning to end today at 6 pm in Rajasthan

Election snapshot: From voter turnout to criminal cases against contestants

Exit polls 2023: What do they predict for Assembly elections in 5 states?

Assembly polls: EC seizes drugs, cash, and liquor worth over Rs 1,760 crore

Assembly election exit polls: Understanding history, relevance, and more

Exit Polls highlights: Chhattisgarh to Cong, Raj, MP to BJP; Mizoram hung


The five states -- Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram -- went to the polls from November 7 to 30.
Topics : indian politics Elections Assembly elections BJP Congress

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon