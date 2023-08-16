Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.21%)
65267.04 -134.88
Nifty (-0.25%)
19385.80 -48.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.14%)
5327.50 -7.55
Nifty Midcap (-0.23%)
37684.80 -85.40
Nifty Bank (-0.63%)
43813.95 -277.00
Heatmap

Rajasthan elections 2023: CM starts Free Annapurna Food Packet Scheme

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023; CM Ashok Gehlot taunts BJP for not fulfilling promises and calling government schemes "freebies"

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 12:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched the Chief Minister Free Annapurna Food Packet Scheme on Independence Day, according to a report by Hindustan News. The scheme was launched on August 15 during a function held at Birla Auditorium. The scheme, distributing free food packets to more than 10 million people, could benefit up to 50 million individuals. The scheme has begun in all districts across 25,000 ration shops.

This free food packet scheme will reportedly cost the state government of Rajasthan Rs 4,500 crores annually.

So far, 10.493 million people have registered in the relief camp to take advantage of the scheme.

Addressing the audience and media at the event, CM Gehlot stated that in a democracy, it was the government's duty to provide social security and welfare schemes for people.

Commenting on strides made by the Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan, the chief minister stated that 18 million out of 19.3 million people had registered for guarantee cards through relief camps set up by the state. The scheme was launched in April, and those eligible can use the guarantee cards to register for 10 major government schemes.

According to a report by Outlook at the time, Rajasthan Congress president and MLA Govind Singh Dotasra, had hailed the scheme as "historic". He added that the government had allocated Rs 19,500 crore for the inflation relief package in the 2023-24 Budget.

Also Read

Rajasthan govt begins Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana; free phones to women

Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress veterans gather in Jaipur today

Rajasthan elections: Rahul Gandhi to attend rally in Banswara today

Rajasthan elections 2023: CM Gehlot announces metro corridor extension

350,000 Rajasthani girl students await promised bicycles under govt scheme

Rajasthan elections 2023: BJP begins minority outreach initiative

Corruption in Congress states, BSP to contest elections on its own:Mayawati

350,000 Rajasthani girl students await promised bicycles under govt scheme

Rajasthan elections 2023: CM Gehlot announces metro corridor extension

Rajasthan govt waives fuel surcharge for domestic & agri consumers


In the second phase, CM Gehlot added that 10 million women would receive smartphones, referring to the Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana launched on August 10.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, the chief minister commented on BJP's hypocrisy for calling Gehlot-led schemes "freebies" while distributing freebies themselves. He said that when the BJP provided benefits, they were schemes but when anyone else did they were labelled "freebies".

He added that despite PM Modi launching the Ujjwala Scheme, Rajasthan was the only state providing a cylinder at Rs 500, after a Rs 650 subsidy.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 to distribute LPG connections to women below the poverty line. In 2021, Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 was introduced, where beneficiaries would receive the first refill and hotplate free of cost. The registration process for the scheme was also relaxed and required minimum paperwork.
 
Topics : Narendra Modi Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan Ashok Gehlot BJP Ujjwala scheme welfare schemes BS web team

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceTop Headlines TodayStock to watch todaySBFC FinanceNEET SS 2023 RegistrationGautam AdaniiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Apple's supplier Foxconn begins iPhone 15 production in Tamil NaduIndia's no 2 tycoon Gautam Adani may avoid stepping on Mukesh Ambani's toes

India News

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully undergoes last Moon-bound maneouvreYamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenGovt to provide drone training to 15,000 women led-SHGs, says PM Modi
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon