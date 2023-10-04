Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot challenges PM Modi's 'guarantee' on schemes

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that no state government schemes would be discontinued if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed scepticism, highlighting past instances where the ruling party halted Congress initiatives.

Prime Minister Modi gave a "guarantee" that the BJP would not discontinue welfare schemes implemented by the Congress-led state government in Rajasthan while addressing a rally in Chittorgarh on Monday. Taking a jab at the chief minister, Prime Minister Modi said that Gehlot had already conceded defeat in the upcoming assembly elections by requesting him not to scrap the welfare schemes.





Also Read: BJP chief JP Nadda to flag off 51 chariots under 'Aapno Rajasthan' The following day, Gehlot challenged Modi's assurance while virtually addressing a ceremony for the inauguration and foundation laying of development projects in Rajsamand. He stated that the Prime Minister must first implement welfare schemes initiated by the Rajasthan government at the central level to gain trust. He specifically mentioned the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the Rs 25 lakh insurance provided by the state government, and the provision of gas cylinders that are provided at Rs 500 as examples.

Gehlot stated, "You (Modi) gave an evasive answer. You did not say that the OPS, which has been implemented in Rajasthan, will be implemented at the central level... You did not say that the government here is providing insurance of Rs 25 lakh, and you would implement this scheme. You did not say that you would make a social security law and give a pension of at least Rs 1,000 to those eligible. You also did not say that the state government is providing a gas cylinder for Rs 500 and you would also do that."

Gehlot reiterated that Rajasthan had become a state where every household in every village benefits from welfare initiatives and reminded the public of BJP's track record, where projects initiated by the previous Congress government were discontinued after the BJP took power in the state.

He further said, "You (Modi) have indirectly said that you will continue our welfare schemes. Who knows what your definition of a welfare scheme is?"

Other Congress leaders reacted to Prime Minister Modi's "guarantee" by taking it as a sign that the state government had performed well in Rajasthan. They stated that Prime Minister Modi had inadvertently admitted that the Rajasthan government had done good work by assuring the public that the welfare schemes would continue.

The Rajasthan state assembly elections are slated for later this year. There are 200 seats in the Rajasthan assembly that are up for elections.



(With agency inputs)

