close
Sensex (-0.73%)
65035.78 -476.32
Nifty (-0.86%)
19361.35 -167.40
Nifty Smallcap (-1.44%)
5838.10 -85.05
Nifty Midcap (-1.82%)
39870.90 -737.95
Nifty Bank (-1.00%)
43956.10 -442.95
Heatmap

BJP chief JP Nadda to flag off 51 chariots under 'Aapno Rajasthan'

This initiative will span over 20 days to collect suggestions from the public in Rajasthan, ahead of the state assembly elections

BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting

BJP National President JP Nadda at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda will flag off 51 chariots to various locations in the state, each serving as a platform for collecting public suggestions. Union Jal Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal made the announcement on Tuesday.

This initiative is being launched under the banner of the "Aapno Rajasthan Sujhav, Sankalp Hamara" programme by the party's Sankalp Patra Committee. These chariots, driven by public participation, will tour the state. District convenors and co-convenors of the Sankalp Patra Committee will accompany these chariots. 'Akanksha' (suggestion) boxes will be available on board these chariots, allowing citizens to submit their written suggestions.

"This initiative will be launched by BJP chief Nadda on Wednesday at Birla Auditorium at 1 pm," Meghwal said. During the launch event, Nadda will also unveil a dedicated toll-free number and a website, providing additional avenues for citizens to contribute their ideas.

Addressing the media, Meghwal outlined the process, stating that these suggestions, gathered over a 20-day period, will play a crucial role in shaping the BJP's poll manifesto for the upcoming state assembly elections.

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, is also on a nine-day yatra, touching 18 districts that cover 38 constituencies. The yatra serves as part of his Mission 2030 vision for the state. During this unofficial campaign, which began on 28 September, Chief Minister Gehlot will speak with people, especially the youth, to learn about their vision for the future of Rajasthan and collect suggestions from the public.

Rajasthan state assembly elections are slated to be held later this year. Both Congress and BJP are yet to release their candidate lists.

(With agency inputs)
 

Also Read

Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Rajasthan CM Gehlot issues apology for 'corruption' remark in judiciary

PM Modi inadvertently admitted Rajasthan government's good work: Congress

Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government transfers 20 IAS, 20 IPS officers

PM Modi attacks Congress-led Rajasthan over high crime rates, corruption

BJP will take action against corrupt: PM attacks Gehlot govt in Rajasthan

Topics : Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan BJP Election campaign Election news Arjun Ram Meghwal Jagat Prakash Nadda Indian National Congress Congress State assembly polls state elections Assembly polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNeeraj ChopraLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Space Week 2023Asian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyGold-Silver Price

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon