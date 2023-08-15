Confirmation

Corruption in Congress states, BSP to contest elections on its own:Mayawati

BSP plans to contest independent election campaigns in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, with a focus on issues of unemployment, women's safety, farmers and the underprivileged

Mayawati

Mayawati

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati stated that the party would be contesting the upcoming state Assembly elections in Rajasthan on its own. Mayawati also addressed corruption issues prevailing in states under Congress rule, particularly in Rajasthan.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the BSP chief stated, "BSP is contesting this assembly election alone on its own strength."

Shedding light on the selection of candidates, she indicated that the party was actively announcing nominees at the grassroots level.

She added, "The candidates are also being announced at the local level. The party is confident that it will get a good result."
The BSP's agenda for the forthcoming elections revolves around key challenges affecting diverse sections of society. Mayawati emphasised her party's stance to fight for issues like unemployment, women's safety, the plight of farmers, and the hardships faced by the underprivileged. The party has also initiated the "Bahujan Raj Adhikar Yatra," scheduled to commence on August 16.

The 'Bahujan Raj Adhikar Yatra' will be headed by the national coordinator of the BSP, Akash Anand. Anand will embark from Dholpur and travel through various regions before culminating in Jaipur on August 29. Through this initiative, the BSP aims to engage with citizens directly, understanding their needs and aspirations at the grassroots level.

In light of recent controversies involving allegations of commission charges against the Madhya Pradesh government, Mayawati highlighted the tendency of political parties to focus on accusations and counter-accusations. She added that this took attention away from more critical issues such as inflation, poverty, unemployment, exploitation, and atrocities that significantly impact the populace's lives.

She wrote, "Corruption is an important issue not only in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh but also in Congress's Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, but due to their anti-people policies and inflated claims of development, the suffering lives of the poor, unemployed, farmers, women insecurity etc. in these three states are real. election issues."

Topics : Mayawati BSP BJP Indian National Congress Congress Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan Corruption in India Assembly elections Madhya Pradesh assembly Chattisgarh BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

