Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Rajathan Assembly polls: Four BJP rebels among 9 independents win

Rajathan Assembly polls: Four BJP rebels among 9 independents win

Among them is Chandrabhan Aakya who was replaced by the BJP with a relative of former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat in Chittorgarh but contested on his own

Press Trust of India Jaipur

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Eight independent candidates, including four BJP rebels, have won in the Rajasthan assembly elections. Among them is Chandrabhan Aakya who was replaced by the BJP with a relative of former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat in Chittorgarh but contested on his own.

Aakya, the sitting MLA from Chittorgarh, defeated his closest rival Congress' Surendra Singh with a margin of 6823 votes. BJP's Narpat Singh Rajvi, a five-time MLA, secured the third position.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Ahead of the polls, BJP had replaced Aakya with Narpat Singh Rajvi, the son-in-law of former vice president late Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, shifting him from Jaipur's Vidhyadhar Nagar.

Rajvi's constituency was changed because Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari was fielded from Vidhyadhar Nagar.

Diya Kumari won the seat by 71,368 votes.

BJP rebel Ravindra Singh Bhati won the Sheo seat by defeating Congress rebel and independent candidate Fateh Khan with a margin of 3950 votes.

Congress candidate and sitting MLA Ameen Khan was in the third place. Ameen Khan is a five-time MLA.

BJP's Swaroop Singh Khara is in fourth place in Sheo.

Former minister Yoonus Khan won Didwana constituency by 92,392 votes.

Congress candidate Chetan Singh Chaudhary was in the second and Jitendra Singh of BJP in the third positions.

Yoonus Khan is considered close to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who registered a win from the Jhalrapatan seat.

Another BJP rebel, Ritu Banawat, won Bayana constituency by a margin of 40,642 votes.

Congress candidate Amar Singh was in the second post and BJP's Bachchu Singh in the third place.

Independent candidate Jivaram Choudhary won Sanchore seat. The BJP denied him a ticket and fielded Jalore MP Devji Patel who secured the third position, while a minister and Congress candidate Sukhram Vishnoi secured the second position.

Other independent candidates who won the elections were Ganeshraj Bansal (Hanumangarh) and Ashok Kumar Kothari (Bhilwara).

Also Read

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

1,875 candidates to contest 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan elections 2023

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Congress announces third list of 7 candidates

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Exit polls 2023: What do they predict for Assembly elections in 5 states?

20 women candidates win in Rajasthan; strength lower than outgoing assembly

Rajasthan poll results: Traditional voting pattern, public ire oust Cong

Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 results: Here's how leaders reacted

Rajasthan elections: BJP regains power with 115 seats, Congress wins 69

Gehlot submits resignation to governor after Cong's Rajasthan poll defeat

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BJPrajasthanState assembly polls

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story