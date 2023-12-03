Rajasthan Assembly election results: BJP wins on tradition and public ire

Rajasthan repeated its quarter-century-long record of throwing out the incumbent government. Banking on public sentiment against Congress’ sitting legislators, angst over instances of 'paper leaks', and livelihood issues, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday won the Rajasthan Assembly polls with a majority of 114 seats, reducing the incumbent Congress to 68 seats.

One name that echoed throughout the state was Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his welfare policies, but experts pointed toward the overconfidence and apathy of the legislators toward the voters as a major reason for the party’s debacle. ‘You (Congress) can’t just get active when the elections are near…one has to be available throughout the tenure, and BJP knows this very well,’ says Sanjay Lodha, Rajasthan coordinator of CSDS-Lokniti.

Issues like paper leak scams, instances of atrocities against Dalits, high prices, and unemployment had plagued the state, and the opposition caught on to all the protests during Congress’ tenure. Gehlot tried to douse the public’s ire through his welfare schemes in the fields of health, education, inflation, and employment generation.

But it's also the infighting in the party that caught up with Gehlot. A rebellion led by Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot in 2020 had almost toppled the Ashok Gehlot government. Following this, the younger leader was demoted and was dropped as state Congress chief. While the Congress tried to show a united front during its campaign, with Pilot appealing to people to back the party, results indicate the party failed to send the message across. Gehlot's fall could result in Pilot's rise.

Infighting, rather sidelining, is something that was also visible on the winning front in the case of two-time CM Vasundhara Raje. Intent on fighting on Modi’s name, and not projecting her or anyone as the CM’s face, her followers believe her loyalty to the party should be rewarded, but there are other contenders to the top job, including Lok Sabha MP Diya Kumari, who was one of seven MPs that the BJP fielded in the Assembly polls. "The CM’s face will only be decided by the high command, once the victory is clear," BJP state unit chief CP Joshi had told Business Standard during the campaign.

Among the heavyweights, Chief Minister Gehlot won in Sardarpura by a margin of over 26,396 votes. Pilot also secured his Tonk seat with a minor margin. Meanwhile, Raje also won her seat at Jhalrapatan for the sixth time in a row. Among the losers were Congress leader and Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and former BJP state unit chief Satish Puniya.