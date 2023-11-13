Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Relatives contest each other on 4 seats in Rajasthan Assembly poll 2023

Relatives contest each other on 4 seats in Rajasthan Assembly poll 2023

Shobharani Kushwah switched from BJP to Congress after being expelled in 2022, Rita Chaudhary joined the JJP from Congress, and Jyoti Mirdha moved from Congress to BJP

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
As Rajasthan gears up for its Assembly polls on November 25, in four constituencies, family members appear to be contesting each other in the 2023 state elections, according to a report by PTI.

Sikar's Danta Ramgarh seat: Rita Chaudhary (JJP) vs Virendra Chaudhary (Congress)

Rita Chaudhary, representing the Jannayak Janta Party, will be contesting against her husband Virendra Chaudhary, the incumbent Congress MLA. Rita, who joined JJP in August, focuses on women empowerment and drinking water issues in her campaign. The Chaudhary family witnessed a political split when Rita moved to JJP, becoming the state president of JJP's women's wing.

Dholpur Assembly seat: Shobharani Kushwah (Congress) vs Dr Shivcharan Kushwah (BJP)

Shobharani Kushwah, who was expelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022 for cross-voting, joined Congress. Shobharani Kushwah will be up against her brother-in-law Dr Shivcharan Kushwah, who is contesting the elections from the BJP.

Nagaur seat: Jyoti Mirdha (BJP) vs Harendra Mirdha (Congress)

Former Congress MP Jyoti Mirdha switched to BJP and is up against her uncle Harendra Mirdha, nominated by the Congress.

Khetri seat: Dharampal Gurjar (BJP) vs. Manisha Gurjar (Congress)

Dharampal Gurjar secured the BJP ticket against his niece Manisha Gurjar, who rebelled and joined the Congress after being denied the BJP ticket.

The Rajasthan Assembly includes 200 seats, all of which will go to polls on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3. 1,875 candidates are contesting the 2023 elections. This includes 183 women and 1,692 men. A total of 2,605 candidates had filed nominations. Out of this, 240 of them were rejected in scrutiny, and 490 withdrew.

The BJP and Congress have dominated Rajasthan's political landscape with some regional parties and independent candidates. Parties require a majority of 101 seats to form government. Congress won the elections in 2018 with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independent candidates.

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 5:18 PM IST

