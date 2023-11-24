If voted to power, Cong will provide only 3 hours of electricity: CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi Supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) warned people against voting for the Congress on November 30. KCR talked about the state of affairs in Karnataka and said that Congress won the elections six months back and is still struggling to provide electricity for five hours, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. He cautioned that if Congress is elected in Telangana, the party will push the state back into darkness.

CM KCR addressed election rallies in Maheshwaram, Vikarabad, Zaheerabad, and Patancheru on Thursday and said that some Congress leaders were openly saying that people of Telangana will be meted with the same fate as those in Karnataka. KCR added, "BRS leaders and workers should make this an issue for discussion in villages. There are only a few days left for voting, and if people are made to understand Congress’s plans, then they will all vote for BRS."

KCR alleged that Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy was going to provide only three hours of power to the people of Telangana as he thinks three hours' supply is enough. Additionally, CM KCR also said that Revanth wanted all farmers to buy 10 HP motors to irrigate their fields in a matter of three hours.

"This means that at whichever hour power comes, everyone should run to their fields and switch on the motors. The sudden load on transformers and substations will result in massive explosions. Can they and the wires take so much sudden load? This is extremely irresponsible of the Congress," KCR was quoted as saying in the DC report.

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.