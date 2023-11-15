KCR works for his family; he failed Telangana youth: Telangana BJP Prez

Telangana BJP President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy attacked the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government and said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has let down the people of Maheshwaram who played a key role in the statehood movement, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said.

Kishan Reddy addressed a public gathering in Maheshwaram, Telangana. He said Telangana was made a separate state to provide jobs for the weaker sections and uplift their lives. However, the state has fallen into the hands of the Kalvakuntala family. He accused CM K Chandrashekhar Rao of cheating the Dalits in the name of being a Dalit CM. The DC report added that Reddy said that tribals were denied the 10 per cent reservation they were promised.

Asking the people in the gathering, he said, "Was Telangana secured for the sake of the KCR family? If we vote for KCR family, he will work for his family." However, Reddy said if you vote for the BJP, Narendra Modi will work for your children. He said tribal hamlets have been recognised as gram panchayats but have not been given a penny. Praising the work of the Union government, Kishan Reddy said that the centre had spent Rs 1.2 trillion on laying roads in the panchayats.

The BJP state president accused the BRS government of corruption. He said CM KCR had indulged in corruption without concern for the poor. He said CM KCR had not visited the government office even once despite building a new secretariat. He said BRS should be voted out of power and taught a lesson. Reddy also accused the BRS government of using the Dharani portal to take over valuable lands in Hyderabad.

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.