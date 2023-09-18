Rahul Gandhi calls BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' during rally in Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi referred to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as the "BJP Rishtedar Samithi" during a rally in Telangana. He accused them of being aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during Congress' first rally in the state, ahead of the Telangana state assembly elections

Rahul Gandhi stated, "They call each other separate parties but they are working in collusion. I have seen BRS MPs in Lok Sabha. When BJP needed them, their (BRS) people supported it."

He also went on to claim that government agencies were targeting Opposition leaders while sparing Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and leaders of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). He asserted, "But there is no case against KCR (K Chandrashekar Rao). There is no case against AIMIM. Only the opposition is attacked. Modi ji never attacks his own people. He regards your CM and AIMIM leaders as his own."

Also Read Six Congress guarantees for Telangana: Housing, electricity, pension & more Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan Pay contract employees, teachers on time: Telangana Congress prez to KCR Six Congress guarantees for Telangana: Housing, electricity, pension & more Telangana Congress working with poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu on manifesto Reconstituted CWC to discuss strategy for state, LS polls in first meet BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session Telangana congress leader assures caste census if voted to power at Centre

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, alleged that the BRS was the "B team" of the BJP in Telangana and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister KCR had "betrayed" the state.

The Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled for the end of this year.

This rally marked the culmination of two days of political events, including the first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Hyderabad. The leaders expressed optimism about the upcoming elections in five states and their determination to remove the BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

During the rally, the party also introduced its "six guarantees" for the state. Sonia Gandhi introduced the Mahalakshmi scheme, saying, "Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, Rs 2,500 per month, financial assistance will be given to every woman in the state. Besides, gas cylinders will be provided at Rs 500, and women will get free travel facilities in TSRTC buses across the state."

Additionally, the party guaranteed free electricity up to 200 units, Rs 5 lakh in financial aid for students, Rs 5 lakh for constructing homes for those in need, annual stipends for farmers & agricultural labourers, and monthly pension for the elderly.

The Congress leaders emphasised that these guarantees would be implemented in the first cabinet meeting after the Congress forms the government in Telangana.

(With agency inputs)