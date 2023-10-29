Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / No need to visit Karnataka to see Cong govt failures': BRS leader Rama Rao

No need to visit Karnataka to see Cong govt failures': BRS leader Rama Rao

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 12:09 PM IST
Hitting back at Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's invitation to witness implementation of poll promises in his state, BRS working president K T Rama Rao said there was no need to go there to see their "failures".

There is no need to go all the way to Karnataka to see your failures. The farmers who have been betrayed by you (Karnataka Government) are coming here and narrating the injustice done by you. The farmers are forewarning Telangana people about the danger posed by Congress, he said in the message.

Responding to BRS allegations that the Congress government in Karnataka was unable to implement the promises it had made to people, Shivakumar had in a rally on Saturday asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son Rama Rao to visit the neighbouring state and see for themselves.

It is not just the farmers of Karnataka who are suffering due to lack of power supply even for five hours a day but also commercial establishments in Bengaluru, the BRS leader alleged.

The Minister charged that protests with crocodiles at sub-stations and suicide attempts by farmers are proofs of the Karnataka Congress government's 'gross administrative failures'.

The Telangana people are furious over the corruption of Congress after it came to power in Karnataka, he added.

Topics :D K ShivakumarK T Rama RaoCongressTelanganaAssembly elections

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

