'Vote for BJP or Congress means chaos and backwardness', says Owaisi

In post on "X," he said in BJP and Congress-ruled states curfews and internet shutdowns are so frequent that people can neither go to work nor work from home

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi | Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 10:49 AM IST
A vote for the BJP or Congress means voting for chaos and backwardness, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday.

In post on "X," he said in BJP and Congress-ruled states curfews and internet shutdowns are so frequent that people can neither go to work nor work from home.

"In BJP & INC-ruled states curfews & internet shutdowns are so frequent that you can neither go to work nor work from home. A vote for BJP-Congress is a vote for chaos & backwardness," the Hyderabad MP said.

He also said Telangana tops the country in internet connectivity and the infrastructure and a peaceful atmosphere have created lakhs of livelihoods in the state.

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held on November 30.

Topics :Asaduddin OwaisiTelanganaBJPCongress

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 10:49 AM IST

