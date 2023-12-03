Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Telangana result LIVE updates: KCR leads in early trends in Kamareddy
Telangana result LIVE updates: KCR leads in early trends in Kamareddy

Telangana election results LIVE updates: Counting of votes from postal ballots will begin first at 8AM and the counting of EVM votes will start later

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 09:13 AM IST
The Congress in Telangana has asked its candidates who contested in the Assembly elections and the agents to stay at the counting centres throughout the day to oversee the process on Sunday. The elections for the 119-member Assembly were held on November 30 and the counting will take place on December 3. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a virtual meeting with senior party leaders on Saturday and asked them to be vigilant, party sources said here.
Earlier, the exit polls, which were broadcast at the end of polling in Telangana on November 30, Thursday, threw up varied numbers for the five states, giving an edge to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan while putting Congress in a clear lead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Further, according to pollsters, the ruling MNF was ahead in power sweepstakes in Mizoram. While the exit polls were almost unanimous in giving an edge to the Congress in Telangana, a few predicted a close contest in Rajasthan, giving the Congress a slender lead.

9:13 AM

Telangana elections results LIVE: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy trails in Kamareddy, CM KCR leads

Telangana elections results LIVE: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy trails in Kamareddy, CM KCR leads

9:08 AM

Telangana election results LIVE: Congress takes significant lead on 61 seats in early morning counting

Telangana Congress has secured a lead on 61 assembly seats in the state crossing the significant mark of majority which is at 60 seats in the 119 seat Telangana Assembly. BRS, on the other hand, was leading on 36 seats.

9:03 AM

Telangana election result updates LIVE: Congress leads on 51 seats, BRS on 34 in counting until 9 AM

Telangana election result updates: Congress leads on 51 seats, BRS on 34 in early morning counting until 9 AM. BJP leading in five seats. 

8:54 AM

Telangana Assembly election results: CM KCR leads in early result trends in Kamareddy

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) takes a lead in Kamareddy in early result trends.

8:48 AM

Telangana election results: Congress leads on 34 seats in early counting, BRS on 25

Telangana Assembly election results early countings indicate a lead on 34 seats to the Congress, BRS leads on 25 seats.

8:44 AM

Telangana election results: 'We are very confident of our victory', says BRS MLC K Kavitha

8:38 AM

You have your numbers, I have my own figures: BRS MP Keshava Rao on early trends

8:33 AM

Telangana Assembly election results: Cong leads on sixteen seats, BRS on ten seats

In early countings, Congress took a lead on sixteen assembly seats, BRS on ten seats.

8:22 AM

Telangana Assembly election results: In early countings, Cong leads on seven seats, BRS on six seats

As results from the vote counting of postal ballots begin to come in, Congress has started with a lead on seven seats, the ruling BRS leads on six seats in the state.

8:20 AM

Telangana Assembly elections: Cong leads on three seats, BRS on two

Indian National Congress has secured a lead on three seats in Telangana, whereas the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leads on two seats. A candidates from others category leads on one seat in the state.

8:12 AM

Telangana Assembly election results LIVE: Counting of postal ballot votes begins

Postal ballot vote counting started at 8AM. Votes from the EVMs will be counted after 8:30 AM.
First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 08:08 AM IST

