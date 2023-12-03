Telangana result LIVE updates: KCR leads in early trends in Kamareddy

Telangana election results LIVE updates: Counting of votes from postal ballots will begin first at 8AM and the counting of EVM votes will start later
Telangana Assembly Election Result LIVE: The votes for the legislative assemblies of four states -- Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana -- will be counted amid tight security arrangements on Sunday, in the final stretch of the battle billed as the semifinal before the mega final in 2024. However, the counting of votes in Mizoram, which also went to polls along with four other states last month, has been pushed back to November 4, Monday, the Election Commission (EC) informed earlier. The counting of votes at designated centres will begin at 8 am on Sunday. Check our complete coverage on Telangana Assembly election result
First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 08:08 AM IST