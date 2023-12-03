Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Telangana result LIVE updates: KCR leads in early trends in Kamareddy

Telangana election results LIVE updates: Counting of votes from postal ballots will begin first at 8AM and the counting of EVM votes will start later

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
votes, counting of votes, elections, polls

Representative Image

Telangana Assembly Election Result LIVE: The votes for the legislative assemblies of four states -- Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana -- will be counted amid tight security arrangements on Sunday, in the final stretch of the battle billed as the semifinal before the mega final in 2024. However, the counting of votes in Mizoram, which also went to polls along with four other states last month, has been pushed back to November 4, Monday, the Election Commission (EC) informed earlier. The counting of votes at designated centres will begin at 8 am on Sunday.

Check our complete coverage on Telangana Assembly election result

The Congress in Telangana has asked its candidates who contested in the Assembly elections and the agents to stay at the counting centres throughout the day to oversee the process on Sunday. The elections for the 119-member Assembly were held on November 30 and the counting will take place on December 3. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a virtual meeting with senior party leaders on Saturday and asked them to be vigilant, party sources said here.



Earlier, the exit polls, which were broadcast at the end of polling in Telangana on November 30, Thursday, threw up varied numbers for the five states, giving an edge to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan while putting Congress in a clear lead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Further, according to pollsters, the ruling MNF was ahead in power sweepstakes in Mizoram. While the exit polls were almost unanimous in giving an edge to the Congress in Telangana, a few predicted a close contest in Rajasthan, giving the Congress a slender lead.

8:54 AM

Telangana Assembly election results: CM KCR leads in early result trends in Kamareddy

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) takes a lead in Kamareddy in early result trends.
8:48 AM

Telangana election results: Congress leads on 34 seats in early counting, BRS on 25

Telangana Assembly election results early countings indicate a lead on 34 seats to the Congress, BRS leads on 25 seats.
8:44 AM

Telangana election results: 'We are very confident of our victory', says BRS MLC K Kavitha

8:38 AM

You have your numbers, I have my own figures: BRS MP Keshava Rao on early trends

8:33 AM

Telangana Assembly election results: Cong leads on sixteen seats, BRS on ten seats

In early countings, Congress took a lead on sixteen assembly seats, BRS on ten seats.
8:22 AM

Telangana Assembly election results: In early countings, Cong leads on seven seats, BRS on six seats

As results from the vote counting of postal ballots begin to come in, Congress has started with a lead on seven seats, the ruling BRS leads on six seats in the state.
8:20 AM

Telangana Assembly elections: Cong leads on three seats, BRS on two

Indian National Congress has secured a lead on three seats in Telangana, whereas the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leads on two seats. A candidates from others category leads on one seat in the state.
8:12 AM

Telangana Assembly election results LIVE: Counting of postal ballot votes begins

Postal ballot vote counting started at 8AM. Votes from the EVMs will be counted after 8:30 AM.
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Amit Shah KT Rama Rao Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Election Commission of India Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi Telangana govt BS Web Reports Telangana KCR K T Rama Rao Indian National Congress BJP Narendra Modi speech BJP MLAs chief election commissioner

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 08:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon