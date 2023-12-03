Telangana result LIVE updates: KCR leads in early trends in Kamareddy

Earlier, the exit polls, which were broadcast at the end of polling in Telangana on November 30, Thursday, threw up varied numbers for the five states, giving an edge to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan while putting Congress in a clear lead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Further, according to pollsters, the ruling MNF was ahead in power sweepstakes in Mizoram. While the exit polls were almost unanimous in giving an edge to the Congress in Telangana, a few predicted a close contest in Rajasthan, giving the Congress a slender lead.

The Congress in Telangana has asked its candidates who contested in the Assembly elections and the agents to stay at the counting centres throughout the day to oversee the process on Sunday. The elections for the 119-member Assembly were held on November 30 and the counting will take place on December 3. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a virtual meeting with senior party leaders on Saturday and asked them to be vigilant, party sources said here.