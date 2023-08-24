Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / Telangana elections: Shah to address rally, review preparations in state

Telangana elections: Shah to address rally, review preparations in state

Telangana Assembly elections 2023: BJP leaders have claimed that there is 'anti-incumbency' against the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government in the state

BS Web Team New Delhi
Home Minister Amit Shah (Representational image)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
As Telangana prepares for the Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Khammam on August 27, Deccan Chronicle (DC) has reported. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that it is expecting people to turn out in large numbers and the rally to boost the party campaign.

Earlier, Amit Shah was expected to attend the rally in June, however, the rally was postponed due to Cyclone Biparjoy. As part of his visit, Shah will meet the state's senior party officials and assess the party's preparations for the upcoming assembly elections.

Amit Shah is likely to review the status of preparation on the ground and discuss the party's plans to contest the elections, the DC report said. BJP leaders have claimed that there is "anti-incumbency" against the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government in the state.

"All sections, including employees, students and farmers, are angry with the government. People of Telangana are now looking at BJP and for a double-engine government to realise their aspirations and redeem Telangana from clutches of corruption and dynasty," the report quoted a BJP leader as saying.

Earlier, BJP MP from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, D Arvind had said that the partnership between BRS and AIMIM was to the peril of the Muslims in the state. The MP had said that each Muslim family in the state was losing out on Rs 7 lakh, which they would have received had CM KCR implemented the central government's PM Aayushman Yojana and PM Awas Yojana.

The ruling party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced its first list of candidates comprising 115 candidates for the 119-seat Telangana Assembly. CM KCR has announced to contest from two seats, namely Gajwel and Kamareddy. CM KCR has said, "We will release our party manifesto in Warangal on October 16. Anybody found indulging in anti-party activities will be shunted out of the party," KCR said.

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 5:01 PM IST

