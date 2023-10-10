Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / Telangana polls: KCR to file his nomination on Nov 9 for Gajwel, Kamareddy

Telangana polls: KCR to file his nomination on Nov 9 for Gajwel, Kamareddy

The last date to file nominations is November 10. The BRS has already announced 115 candidates for the 119-seat Telangana Assembly

BS Web Team New Delhi
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will file his nomination on November 9 for the upcoming Telangana elections, India Today (IT) has reported. KCR will contest from two seats in Telangana, Gajwel and Kamreddy. The last date to file nominations is November 10. The BRS has already announced 115 candidates for the 119-seat Telangana Assembly on August 21.

CM KCR is likely to begin the party's campaign on October 15 after holding a meeting with the party's candidates at Telangana Bhavan. KCR will speak to the BRS leaders and party workers ahead of the assembly elections. With this, KCR is also expected to release BRS' manifesto for the elections, the IT report said.

BRS' working President and Telangana IT Minister, K T Rama Rao was speaking at a public meeting, where he was asked about CM KCR's health. In his response, KTR said that CM KCR is "Jabardast (excellent)" and will soon come before the public with the manifesto for the upcoming elections. Adding to this, KTR also said that the state is going for elections on November 30 and the results will be announced on December 3, the addition of these dates comes to be 6, which is the lucky number of CM KCR.

KTR said that CM KCR was set to be elected for his third term in Telangana. The current Telangana Assembly completes its term in January 2024. After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the polls in five poll-bound states, the model code of conduct has come into effect in these states.

BRS has 99 seats in the current Telangana Assembly, which has a total of 119 seats. Congress and AIMIM have seven seats each, whereas BJP has three seats in the state assembly.

Also Read

Telangana Assembly elections 2023: A glance at K Chandrashekhar Rao's life

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

Cong president Kharge targets Telangana CM KCR, PM Modi over false promises

CM KCR's health is 'jabardast', he will present BRS' manifesto soon: KTR

KCR to launch 'CM breakfast scheme' for govt schools in Telangana on Oct 6

CM KCR's health is 'jabardast', he will present BRS' manifesto soon: KTR

We will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Telangana assembly elections: BJP to begin campaigning, Amit Shah to lead

BRS govt failed to provide even basic infrastructure to Telangana: BJP

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi likely to participate in TPCC bus yatra

Topics :Telangana AssemblyAssembly electionsk chandrasekhar raoBS Web ReportsKCRK T Rama RaoBJPIndian National Congress

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accused

We will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday

World Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floods

Swaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll

Next Story