Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi likely to participate in TPCC bus yatra

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi likely to participate in TPCC bus yatra

The party is also looking for ways to include Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to take part in the bus yatra and strengthen TPCC's prospects in the state

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 1:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Telangana for a bus yatra organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), slated to commence on October 15, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle. The TPCC aims to cover all districts in the state before the forthcoming Assembly elections. Citing its sources, the report mentioned that Rahul Gandhi is likely to participate in the yatra on October 19, 20, and 21.

The Wayanad Member of Parliament is coordinating his visit with the TPCC screening committee, which is scheduled to meet in the Delhi war room to finalise the list of candidates for approval by the All India Congress Committee (AICC). According to the Deccan Chronicle report, leaders within the Congress party stated that the TPCC's political affairs committee will convene at Gandhi Bhavan on October 10 to discuss the details of the bus yatra.

The TPCC's political affairs committee will outline the plans for the yatra, including its route, and will also arrange for Rahul Gandhi to address public gatherings during the yatra. The party is exploring options to include Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in the yatra to bolster the TPCC's prospects in the state.

The report also highlighted a surge in demand for Congress tickets in Telangana. Representatives from the Kamma community have met AICC members to seek additional tickets, following similar requests by leaders from backward communities.

Lastly, the TPCC recently conducted an eight-hour review meeting to finalise the names of the candidates and has forwarded them to the AICC central screening committee for final approval. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, the Member of Parliament from Bhongir, indicated that the final list of candidates will be released shortly.

Also Read

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Ready to face elections: Telangana BJP state President G Kishan Reddy

BRS will bring special schemes for women and farmers: Telangana minister

Leaders need to operate within party framework or quit: Telangana BJP

Telangana Assembly elections 2023: A glance at K Chandrashekhar Rao's life

Topics :Rahul GandhiTelanganaTelangana Rashtra SamithiKCRk chandrasekhar raoBS Web ReportsTelangana Assembly

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story