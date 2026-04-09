PM Modi attacks TMC over lawlessness, alleges infiltration in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the ruling TMC over alleged lawlessness and accused the ruling party of encouraging infiltration and unleashing 'maha jungleraj'.

Addressing an election rally here in Birbhum district, he alleged the Trinamool Congress' slogan of 'Maa-Mati-Manush' (mother, land, people) has become nothing more than rhetoric.

"Cottage industry has been declining in West Bengal, while the TMC has turned making crude bombs into a cottage industry," Modi said.

The Bogtui carnage of 2022, in which around 10 women and children were burnt alive in the district, bears testimony to the TMC's 'maha jungle raj', the Prime Minister asserted.