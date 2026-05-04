Tight security across Bengal as counting of votes for Assembly polls begins

Stringent security arrangements were put in place across West Bengal as counting of votes for the high-stakes assembly elections began at 8 am on Monday, officials said.

More than 250,000 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), along with the state police, have been deployed at 77 counting centres across 23 districts under a multi-layered security grid, they said.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal on Monday said all preparations are complete for the counting of votes for 293 assembly seats.

"Preparations are ready as required," he told reporters at the Election Commission office here.

Asked whether victory rallies by winning candidates will be allowed, he said that the concerned district magistrates will decide on the matter.