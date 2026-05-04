West Bengal election results 2026: How key candidates are performing
Vote counting is underway in West Bengal, with BJP ahead in 194 seats as of 2 pm. Counting began at 8 am across 77 centres for 293 constituencies in 23 districts
Mamata Banerjee (L) and Suvendu Adhikari Rimjhim Singh New Delhi West Bengal polls: Performance of key candidates
1. Mamata Banerjee – Bhabanipur (TMC)
As of 2 pm, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was leading from Bhabanipur with a margin of 12,131 votes over BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari.
2. Suvendu Adhikari – Bhabanipur & Nandigram (BJP)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is contesting from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram. While he is trailing Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, he is ahead in Nandigram by 8,702 votes against TMC candidate Pabitra Kar.
3. Dilip Ghosh – Kharagpur Sadar (BJP)
Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh was leading in Kharagpur Sadar by 14,195 votes over TMC candidate Pradip Sarkar as of 2 pm.
4. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury – Baharampur (Congress)
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is trailing BJP’s Subrata Maitra by 5,669 votes after five rounds of counting in Baharampur as of 2 pm.
5. Humayun Kabir – Domkal (Aam Janata Unnayan Party)
As of 2 pm, Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir is behind CPI(M) candidate Mostafijur Rahaman by 9,810 votes in Domkal.