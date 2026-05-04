West Bengal election results 2026: How key candidates are performing

Counting started at 8 am across 77 centres covering 293 of the state’s 294 constituencies spread over 23 districts. Tight security arrangements are in place as officials oversee the electoral process involving 2,926 candidates.

1. Mamata Banerjee – Bhabanipur (TMC)

As of 2 pm, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was leading from Bhabanipur with a margin of 12,131 votes over BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari.

2. Suvendu Adhikari – Bhabanipur & Nandigram (BJP)

ALSO READ: West Bengal election: Mamata tells TMC agents to stay put as BJP leads BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is contesting from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram. While he is trailing Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, he is ahead in Nandigram by 8,702 votes against TMC candidate Pabitra Kar.

3. Dilip Ghosh – Kharagpur Sadar (BJP)

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh was leading in Kharagpur Sadar by 14,195 votes over TMC candidate Pradip Sarkar as of 2 pm.

4. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury – Baharampur (Congress)

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is trailing BJP’s Subrata Maitra by 5,669 votes after five rounds of counting in Baharampur as of 2 pm.