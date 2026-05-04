West Bengal election: Mamata tells TMC agents to stay put as BJP leads

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates and counting agents to stay inside counting centres as the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) took a major lead in the Assembly election results on Monday.

In a video message, Mamata claimed the TMC was leading in at least 100 seats more than what the Election Commission trends show. She further alleged that the BJP was trying to create an early perception of victory.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners “This is the BJP’s plan. I have been saying this since yesterday that they will be shown ahead first. They have stopped counting at many places,” she said.

According to the Election Commission data as of 1 pm, the BJP was leading in 185 seats, while the TMC was ahead in 93 seats.

Mamata also raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the counting process and accused central forces of targeting TMC workers. Referring to reports from the Kalyani constituency, she said, “Such machines have been found... everything is being reported wrong.”

Reassuring her party workers, the chief minister said there was no reason to lose hope, stressing that only a few rounds of counting had been completed. “There is no need to feel disheartened... you will win after sunset."