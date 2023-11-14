Upcoming OTT releases this week: Here are top 5 series to watch this week

The rise of movies and web series on OTT platforms is rising massively over the years. Streaming giants like Netflix and Prime Video are offering plenty of good quality content to their viewers. If you are looking to watch some best quality movies or web series, then this article is for you. Here are the five best movies or series to watch this week.

5 OTT movies or series to watch

Apurva

Apurva is one of the most awaited movies releasing on November 15, 2023. The movie is all about a detective trapped in a world of deceit and secrets and stuck in a dangerous conspiracy. The movie features Tara Sutaria in a titular role, along with Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav and Dhairya Karwa.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: November 15, 2023

Leo

Thalapathy Vijay's movie Leo is about to release on the OTT platform after marking a stupendous performance at the box office. The movie revolves around Parthiban, who is a cafe owner in Kashmir, where he gained attention from a drug cartel after fending off a gang of murderous thugs and suddenly his past comes again to haunt him after the incident. Along with Vijay, the movie also stars Trisha and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: November 16, 2023

The Crown Season 6 The sixth season of The Crown is all set to release on Netflix this Thursday. This season will depict the story of Willam and Kate's love story. This is a fictional dramatised tale of Britain's Royal Family, and the movie is inspired by true events.

Where to watch: Netflix Release Date: November 16, 2023 In Love and Deep Water A Japanese rom-com movie is all set to hit the OTT platform Netflix this week. The movie revolves around a ship’s butler and a mysterious woman with her own agenda and mired in a pursuit to solve a complex murder case. The movie features Ryo Yoshizawa, Yo Yoshida and Aoi Miyazaki in key roles.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: November 16, 2023

Chithha

Chithha is a movie that revolves around a man who raises his niece as his own daughter. Everything was normal in their life as soon as the little girl went missing. The movie is directed by S. U. Arun Kumar. Siddharth, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Nair are in the key roles in the movie.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: November 17, 2023