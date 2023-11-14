Home / Entertainment / Upcoming OTT releases this week: Here are top 5 series to watch this week

Upcoming OTT releases this week: Here are top 5 series to watch this week

If you are looking forward to watching a good quality series, then your wait is about to end this week. Here are the top 5 web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime or Disney+ Hotstar

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 5:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The rise of movies and web series on OTT platforms is rising massively over the years. Streaming giants like Netflix and Prime Video are offering plenty of good quality content to their viewers. If you are looking to watch some best quality movies or web series, then this article is for you. Here are the five best movies or series to watch this week.

5 OTT movies or series to watch

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Apurva

Apurva is one of the most awaited movies releasing on November 15, 2023. The movie is all about a detective trapped in a world of deceit and secrets and stuck in a dangerous conspiracy. The movie features Tara Sutaria in a titular role, along with Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav and Dhairya Karwa.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: November 15, 2023

Leo

Thalapathy Vijay's movie Leo is about to release on the OTT platform after marking a stupendous performance at the box office. The movie revolves around Parthiban, who is a cafe owner in Kashmir, where he gained attention from a drug cartel after fending off a gang of murderous thugs and suddenly his past comes again to haunt him after the incident. Along with Vijay, the movie also stars Trisha and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 16, 2023

The Crown Season 6
The sixth season of The Crown is all set to release on Netflix this Thursday. This season will depict the story of Willam and Kate's love story. This is a fictional dramatised tale of Britain's Royal Family, and the movie is inspired by true events.

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 16, 2023

In Love and Deep Water
A Japanese rom-com movie is all set to hit the OTT platform Netflix this week. The movie revolves around a ship’s butler and a mysterious woman with her own agenda and mired in a pursuit to solve a complex murder case. The movie features Ryo Yoshizawa, Yo Yoshida and Aoi Miyazaki in key roles. 


Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 16, 2023

Chithha

Chithha is a movie that revolves around a man who raises his niece as his own daughter. Everything was normal in their life as soon as the little girl went missing. The movie is directed by S. U. Arun Kumar. Siddharth, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Nair are in the key roles in the movie.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: November 17, 2023

Also Read

Upcoming Bollywood movies releasing in October 2023, all details inside

New Bollywood movies releasing in the upcoming week: All you need to know

OTT Movies And Web Series Releases in September 2023; all detail inside

OTT releases this week: Here are the movies or series that you must watch

Top 5 movies releasing today, check cast, where to watch, story, and more

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan movie crosses 100 cr mark

Leo movie OTT release date confirm; here's when and where to watch

Salman Khan's 'career-best performance' in Tiger 3 hailed by social media

Tiger 3 box office collection day 1: Highest opener movie during Diwali

Falu's 'Abundance in Millets' song featuring PM Modi nominated for Grammy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :OTT usersOTT video serviceAmazon PrimeNetflix IndiaHotstar

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DA

Isro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: Report

Crude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast

Next Story