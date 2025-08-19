120 crew members suffer food poisoning, Ranveer's Dhurandhar shoot 'halted'

Ranveer's Dhurandhar shoot 'halted': The shoot of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's next movie, Dhurandhar, has reportedly been put on hold in Leh, Ladakh after a health scare reportedly sent more than 100 crew members to the hospital. They were suffering from food poisoning, ANI said. The incident happened on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

The medical superintendent at the SNM Hospital, Leh, where the affected members were hospitalised, stated to ANI, "Our doctors were called in for the emergency as the patient rush was very high. By the end of the day, we had about 120 admissions. The situation was handled well, and all of them have been treated".

What the hospital said about health of Dhurandhar crew? The health status of the film crew has been updated by the hospital. There were no casualties, the official verified. 5 of the hospital's crew members are still being watched, even though the majority are reportedly in stable health and have been released. The patients were members of the team that came to shoot a Bollywood movie, the hospital official revealed. "Some came with severe dehydration, while others had pain in the abdomen, vomiting, acute gastroenteritis, and headache. We received much help from the district administration, and we managed to transfer a few patients to manage the treatment and for crowd management," she said.

This happened on the film's sets. They apparently had the food arranged on the sets and developed diarrhoea and vomiting. Food samples have been sent for examination, and the final reports are pending," she further added. What happened at Ranveer Singh's next movie, Dhurandhar shoot? The team was shooting Ranveer's upcoming film, Dhurandhar. A family member of one of the crew members told ANI that his sister was in Leh with his brother's children and sister-in-law. He mentioned, "We received a lot of help at the hospital, and the doctors and nurses supported us throughout. There were more than 100 people over here". The producers have not yet released an official statement regarding the event, despite the fact that it appears to be under control.