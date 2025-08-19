Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth's film crosses ₹200 cr

Coolie on Box Office: Despite facing heavy competition from War 2 and seeing a substantial decline on Monday, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, is maintaining steady momentum. Within 5 days of its August 14 release, the movie had made over ₹200 crore in India, and throughout the course of its first weekend, it had already made over ₹400 crore globally. But on the first Monday, the movie's earnings took a significant hit.

The makers claim that Coolie has already made ₹404 crore in four days of release. It is regarded as the Tamil cinema industry's highest global gross collection. Ramesh Bala, a trade analyst and industry insider, shared the same. He said, “#Coolie doing coolie things. Flying high at the box office with 404 cr+ gross in 4 days.”

Coolie box office collection Day wise here Sacnilk estimates that after 5 days (as of August 19, 2025), the Indian box office collections of Coolie stood at 206.50 crore nett. The film had a great first weekend at the box office, earning over Rs 400 crore globally. The movie is currently competing globally to surpass the Rs 500 crore milestone. After Coolie surpassed Vijay's Leo, it became the fastest Tamil film to cross the Rs 300 crore milestone globally. Coolie's day-wise breakdown (India nett): • Day 1: Rs 65 crore • Day 2: Rs 54.75 crore • Day 3: Rs 39.5 crore

• Day 4: Rs 35.25 crore Day 5: Rs 12 crore. Day 5: Rs 12 crore. Coolie box office 'occupancy' On Sunday, the movie made ₹35.25 crore, but on Monday, its earnings dropped by roughly 65.96%. On August 14, Coolie was released in Tamil, with Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada dubbed versions also available. However, Coolie also saw a drop in theatre occupancy on Monday. 1. On Monday, Coolie's overall occupancy rate among Tamil viewers was 32.18%. The occupancy was: • Morning Shows: 23.58% • Afternoon Shows: 29.31% • Evening Shows: 38.07%

• Night Shows: 37.76%. 2. The Hindi version of Rajinikanth's film witnessed about 14.29% Hindi occupancy on Monday. The occupancy was: • Morning Shows: 6.30% • Afternoon Shows: 13.90% • Evening Shows: 15.65% • Night Shows: 21.31%. 3. The Telugu dubbed version of Coolie had seen 23.08% occupancy on Monday. The occupancy was: • Morning Shows: 16.50% • Afternoon Shows: 22.09% • Evening Shows: 26.22% • Night Shows: 27.49%. About Coolie Movie The film Coolie is an independent directional film by Lokesh and does not belong to his cinematic universe, which also includes the films Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. After his friend Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj) dies, Coolie's character Deva (Rajinikanth) searches for explanations.