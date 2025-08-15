Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' earns over ₹150 crore at box office on opening day

"Coolie", featuring superstar Rajinikanth, has collected over ₹151 crore at the worldwide box office on its first day, emerging as the highest Tamil film ever to make the record.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director behind projects such as Karthi's "Kaithi", Vijay's "Master" and "Leo", and Kamal Haasan's "Vikram", the film released in the theatres worldwide on Thursday.

The makers shared the box office numbers on the X handle on Friday. The poster of the film had "Highest ever day 1 worldwide gross for a Tamil film 151 crore +. Superstar Rajinikanth, the record maker and the record breaker," written over it.