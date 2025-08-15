Home / Entertainment / Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' earns over ₹150 crore at box office on opening day

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' earns over ₹150 crore at box office on opening day

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director behind projects such as Karthi's "Kaithi", Vijay's "Master" and "Leo", and Kamal Haasan's "Vikram", the film released in the theatres worldwide on Thursday

rajnikanth, narendra modi, bjp
The film features Rajinikanth in the titular role of a coolie who stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses his former colleagues in a port town. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 3:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

"Coolie", featuring superstar Rajinikanth, has collected over ₹151 crore at the worldwide box office on its first day, emerging as the highest Tamil film ever to make the record.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director behind projects such as Karthi's "Kaithi", Vijay's "Master" and "Leo", and Kamal Haasan's "Vikram", the film released in the theatres worldwide on Thursday.

The makers shared the box office numbers on the X handle on Friday. The poster of the film had "Highest ever day 1 worldwide gross for a Tamil film 151 crore +. Superstar Rajinikanth, the record maker and the record breaker," written over it.

The caption of the post read, "#Coolie becomes the Highest ever Day 1 worldwide gross for a Tamil film with 151 Crores+. #Coolie in theatres worldwide."  The film features Rajinikanth in the titular role of a coolie who stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses his former colleagues in a port town.

The star-studded cast also includes Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, with Nagarjuna as antagonist and Bollywood star Aamir Khan in a special appearance.

"Coolie" is Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor and also marked his first collaboration with Kanagaraj.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is distributed by Pen Studios.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Top OTT releases: From espionage to sci-fi, what to stream this weekend

War 2 day 1 box office: Hrithik-Jr. NTR spy thriller opens at ₹20 crore

Saare Jahan Se Accha OTT release: Where to watch Pratik Gandhi's film?

War 2 advance booking: Hrithik, Jr NTR, Kiara's film sells over 67K tickets

Rajinikanth is back! 'Coolie' bookings open, first shows to start at 5 am

Topics :RajnikanthmoviesBox office

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story