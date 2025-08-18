Home / Entertainment / Coolie OTT release: When and where to watch Rajinikanth's action thriller?

Coolie OTT release: When and where to watch Rajinikanth's action thriller?

Coolie OTT Date: Superstar Rajinikanth completed 50 years in cinema recently. His latest action thriller Coolie debuted in theatres on Aug 14. Fans have been waiting for the movie's OTT release

Coolie OTT release Date: The release of the film 'Coolie' coincided with superstar Rajinikanth's recent 50th anniversary in the film industry. As anticipated, Coolie had a successful first weekend at the box office. Many fans are anticipating Coolie's OTT release, while others still flock to theatres to watch Thalaivar's movie.
 
Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released after a lot of anticipation and fanfare. With a star-studded cast, the movie was intended to be released throughout India, but it has received harsh criticism ever since it opened. 
 
However, Coolie has already surpassed all previous Tamil film releases in terms of box office collections this year.

Coolie OTT release: When and where to watch online?

The makers of Coolie have officially revealed the film’s OTT destination. The announcement, made during the opening credits, confirmed Amazon Prime Video as the movie’s digital partner. Following its theatrical release, Coolie will stream on Prime Video. 
 
As per a report in the Economic Times, the platform has acquired the digital rights for an estimated ₹120 crore, making it one of the most expensive OTT deals in the Tamil film industry to date. 

Coolie Cast and Plot 

After learning of his old friend's death, Coolie's story continues with Deva, the owner of a mansion, who discovers something strange about it. Deva and Preethi, the daughter of the deceased friend, learn the precise cause of the death as a result, and they confront Simon, a violent smuggling syndicate kingpin.
 
Actors Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Kaali Venkat, Kanna Ravi, Aamir Khan, and others co-star with Rajinikanth in the movie. Coolie, a stand-alone movie that is not included in LCU, features music by Anirudh Ravichander and camera work by Girish Gangadharan.

Coolie box office collection 

The movie has already made ₹194.25 crore net in its first weekend at the Indian box office. With 65 crore in India, it made its eagerly anticipated debut. 
 
The movie was first released in Tamil, but it was also dubbed into Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. At the ticket booth, the movie is clashing with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.
 

