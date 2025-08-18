Coolie OTT release: When and where to watch Rajinikanth's action thriller?

Coolie OTT release Date: The release of the film 'Coolie' coincided with superstar Rajinikanth's recent 50th anniversary in the film industry. As anticipated, Coolie had a successful first weekend at the box office. Many fans are anticipating Coolie's OTT release, while others still flock to theatres to watch Thalaivar's movie.

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released after a lot of anticipation and fanfare. With a star-studded cast, the movie was intended to be released throughout India, but it has received harsh criticism ever since it opened.

However, Coolie has already surpassed all previous Tamil film releases in terms of box office collections this year.

Coolie OTT release: When and where to watch online? The makers of Coolie have officially revealed the film’s OTT destination. The announcement, made during the opening credits, confirmed Amazon Prime Video as the movie’s digital partner. Following its theatrical release, Coolie will stream on Prime Video. ALSO READ: Top OTT releases: From espionage to sci-fi, what to stream this weekend As per a report in the Economic Times, the platform has acquired the digital rights for an estimated ₹120 crore, making it one of the most expensive OTT deals in the Tamil film industry to date. Coolie Cast and Plot After learning of his old friend's death, Coolie's story continues with Deva, the owner of a mansion, who discovers something strange about it. Deva and Preethi, the daughter of the deceased friend, learn the precise cause of the death as a result, and they confront Simon, a violent smuggling syndicate kingpin.