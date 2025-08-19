Home / Entertainment / Miss Universe India 2025 winner: Who is Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan?

Miss Universe India 2025 winner: Who is Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan?

Rajasthan's Manika Vishwakarma has won the Miss Universe India 2025. She is now ready to compete for the 74th Miss Universe pageant to represent India. She won the crown on Monday, Aug 18, 2025

Miss Universe India 2025 winner, Manika Vishwakarma
Miss Universe India 2025 winner, Manika Vishwakarma
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 in a dazzling grand finale held in Jaipur on Monday, August 18. She received the crown from outgoing queen Rhea Singha, marking a defining moment in her journey. After her victory, Manika will represent India in the 74th Miss Universe pageant, scheduled to take place in Thailand in November.
 
Tanya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh was the first runner-up, Mehak Dhingra from Haryana the second runner-up, and Amishi Kaushik as the third runner-up, joining Manika Vishwakarma on the winners' list. Collectively, the finalists demonstrated the spirit of determination, style, and uniqueness that the competition honours. 

Who is Manika Vishwakarma, Miss Universe India 2025?

Manika lives in Delhi currently, but she was born in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. She is a vibrant individual who is presently in her last year of a degree in political science and economics. She was also crowned Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024. At a young age, she has already accumulated an impressive portfolio of accomplishments.
 
Her skills are diverse; she has received training in classical dancing, is a talented painter, and has represented India with pride at the BIMSTEC Sewocon, an event run by the Ministry of External Affairs. The JJ School of Arts and the Lalit Kala Academy also honoured her. In addition to her intellectual and artistic attempts, Manika has a strong interest in advocacy.
 
She founded the website Neuronova, which aims to change the way people talk about neurodivergence. She highlights with this project the need to consider diseases such as ADHD as distinct cognitive strengths rather than pathologies. Although several sources suggest that she might be 22 or 23 years old in 2025, no precise birthdate is provided.

Miss Universe India 2025: The finale question and the winning answer?

During the final round, Manika was questioned, “If you had to choose between advocating for women's education or immediate economic aid for impoverished families, which one would you prioritise and why? How would you address the counterarguments?”
 
To this, the Miss Universe India 2025 replied: “Two sides of the coin. On one side, we have seen that women have been deprived of basic rights, such as education, for as long as we can remember. On the other side, we see the result of this deprivation: impoverished families. Fifty per cent of our population has been denied the basic amenity that could change their lives. If I have to, I would choose the option of women's education.”
 
Defending her choice, the beauty queen added, “I would advocate for it because it would not just change the life of one person; it would change the entire strata of the future of this country, of this world. While both issues are important, it is about taking actions that can help in the long run.”

What’s next for Manika Vishwakarma?

Now that she has her crown, Manika enters a more prestigious international stage. She represents India at Miss Universe 2025, carrying with her not just her own goals but also the hopes of millions of people who view her as a representation of advocacy, ambition, and artistic ability.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

War 2 day 5 collections: Hrithik-NTR film crosses ₹174 crore in India

First look of Aryan Khan's directorial debut 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' out

Coolie OTT release: When and where to watch Rajinikanth's action thriller?

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' earns over ₹150 crore at box office on opening day

Top OTT releases: From espionage to sci-fi, what to stream this weekend

Topics :Miss IndiaMiss Universerajasthan

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story