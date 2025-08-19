Miss Universe India 2025 winner: Who is Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan?

Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 in a dazzling grand finale held in Jaipur on Monday, August 18. She received the crown from outgoing queen Rhea Singha, marking a defining moment in her journey. After her victory, Manika will represent India in the 74th Miss Universe pageant, scheduled to take place in Thailand in November.

Tanya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh was the first runner-up, Mehak Dhingra from Haryana the second runner-up, and Amishi Kaushik as the third runner-up, joining Manika Vishwakarma on the winners' list. Collectively, the finalists demonstrated the spirit of determination, style, and uniqueness that the competition honours.

Who is Manika Vishwakarma, Miss Universe India 2025? Manika lives in Delhi currently, but she was born in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. She is a vibrant individual who is presently in her last year of a degree in political science and economics. She was also crowned Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024. At a young age, she has already accumulated an impressive portfolio of accomplishments. Her skills are diverse; she has received training in classical dancing, is a talented painter, and has represented India with pride at the BIMSTEC Sewocon, an event run by the Ministry of External Affairs. The JJ School of Arts and the Lalit Kala Academy also honoured her. In addition to her intellectual and artistic attempts, Manika has a strong interest in advocacy.

She founded the website Neuronova, which aims to change the way people talk about neurodivergence. She highlights with this project the need to consider diseases such as ADHD as distinct cognitive strengths rather than pathologies. Although several sources suggest that she might be 22 or 23 years old in 2025, no precise birthdate is provided. Miss Universe India 2025: The finale question and the winning answer? During the final round, Manika was questioned, “If you had to choose between advocating for women's education or immediate economic aid for impoverished families, which one would you prioritise and why? How would you address the counterarguments?”

To this, the Miss Universe India 2025 replied: “Two sides of the coin. On one side, we have seen that women have been deprived of basic rights, such as education, for as long as we can remember. On the other side, we see the result of this deprivation: impoverished families. Fifty per cent of our population has been denied the basic amenity that could change their lives. If I have to, I would choose the option of women's education.” Defending her choice, the beauty queen added, “I would advocate for it because it would not just change the life of one person; it would change the entire strata of the future of this country, of this world. While both issues are important, it is about taking actions that can help in the long run.”