OTT Release This Week(11th to 17 aug): The holiday weekend and the 79th The holiday weekend and the 79th Independence Day are quickly approaching. This week will see the release of thrilling movies and shows from a variety of genres on OTT streaming services. The movie lovers who enjoy binge-watching have a lot to look forward to. We have put together a list of films and TV shows that you may watch on your devices in this post.

ALSO READ: 79th Independence Day: When and where to watch the parade, PM Modi's speech This Friday, August 15, 2025, a variety of films are being released, ranging from the English-language Night Always Comes to the Tamil-language thriller Good Day and JSK – Janaki V vs State of Kerala. Continue reading to find out what you can binge-watch this weekend.

OTT releases this week: Top OTT to watch this long weekend Court Kacheri Cour Kacheri OTT release date: August 12 OTT platform: SonyLIV Cour Kacheri Cast: Pawan Malhotra, Ashish Verma, Punit Batra The show centres on Param Mathur, a young attorney who must take up his father's practice in a run-down district court. His legal battles, moral decisions, and familial pressures inside India's strict judicial system are all examined in the TVF web series. Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians Saare Jahan Se Accha OTT release date: August 13 OTT platform: Netflix Saare Jahan Se Accha Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Kritika Kamra

An Indian agent's covert mission to trace and thwart Pakistan's nuclear preparations is the subject of a spy thriller set in Hindi in the 1970s. It combines patriotism, espionage, and risky, high-stakes missions against the backdrop of international political unrest. Alien: Earth Alien: Earth OTT release date: August 13 OTT platform: JioHotstar Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther This sci-fi horror series centres on a young survivor and troops and is set two years before the Alien film. Humans and non-humans clash after a spacecraft lands on Earth, posing an alien menace. Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Love Is Blind UK Season 2 OTT release date: August 13 (Episodes 1-4)

OTT platform: Netflix Cast: Aanu, Amy, Ashleigh In the second season of the UK edition, 30 single people who are looking for true love communicate via pod chats without actually meeting. Relationships are tested in the real world. Jayammu Nischayammu Raa Jayammu Nischayammu Raa OTT release date: August 14 OTT platform: Z5 Cast: Jagapathi Babu, Nagarjuna (Episode 1) Jagapathi Babu is the host of this Telugu chat program. He begins his conversation with Coolie actor Nagarjuna and then moves on to other South movie icons. Viewers enjoy an interesting experience with frank conversations, film views, and personal tales.