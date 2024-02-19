49th People's Choice Awards 2024: Top 5 looks from red carpet in California

The greatest names in the media industry walked down the red carpet at the 49th People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. From floor-sweeping outfits to fitted suits and plunging necklines to sheer silhouettes, few stars wore the best appearances for the awards night.

The awards show was hosted by "Barbie" star Simu Liu. Fans were welcome to decide in favour of their favourite nominee ahead of the awards show for prizes in 45 various categories. Admirers held up in expectation to see their favourites would win, but also assuming if they would appear to acknowledge the award face to face.

49th People's Choice Awards 2024: Top 5 looks of red carpet • Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish embraced grandmother-core on the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards 2024. The Bad Guy singer wore a black half-sleeve knit cardigan, off-white oversized button-down shirt, and black baggy pants to the awards night. She paired it with black chunky sneakers, a black tie, colourful socks, metal rings, dainty earrings, and rimless glasses. Centre-parted open locks, blushed cheekbones, bushy brows, and glossy caramel lip shade completed the look.

• Sydney Sweeney – Sydney Sweeney embraced Jessica Rabbit-core Awards in a sizzling red gown highlighting a plunging halter neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, a floor-length hemline, and a corseted bodice.

She styled the outfit with heels, diamond rings, earrings, centre-parted open blonde locks, mauve lip shade, elegant smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, blush on the cheekbones, and mascara on the lashes.

• Coi Leray – Coi Leray wore a neon green mini dress decorated with cut-outs on the side, an enormous bow on the front, and shining sequins. She matched the strapless bodycon outfit with an oversized neon green fur coat hung on her shoulder.

Finally, neon green high heels, a diamond choker with a heart pendant, stacked earrings, her short bob styled in curls, shimmering green eye shadow, mascara-embellished lashes, and on-fleek brows completed the look.

• Tom Hiddleston – Tom Hiddleston showed up on the People's Choice Awards red carpet in a grey chequered suit with a notch lapel blazer, straight fit pants, matching tie, and fresh white traditional shirt. Black dress shoes, a backswept hair styling, and a clean-shaved completed the look.

• Ice Spice – Ice Spice wore an animal print bodysuit that hugged her curves from head to toe and a sheer orange coat with lace embroidery and faux fur on the plunging neckline to the People's Choice Awards.