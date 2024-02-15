Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor first look as villain revealed, looks sinister

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Fans liked Arjun’s new look Many fans shared their thoughts about the release of the upcoming movie Singham Again.
One of the users while talking about Arjun Kapoor’s new look wrote, “Can we take a moment to appreciate Arjun new look?”
Another user wrote, “First time i seen Arjun Kapoor seriously role in movie.”
Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe Rohit Shetty recently made his directorial debut on OTT platforms with Siddharth Malhotra’s Indian Police Force. Before this, the last part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe was Akshay Kumar-starrer Suryavanshi, which was released in theatres in 2021.
The cop universe began with Ajay Devgn Singham series followed up with Simba and then Suryavanshi. Now all these move forward as a franchise.
