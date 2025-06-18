Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aamir Khan rejects Prime Video's ₹120 cr OTT deal for Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan rejects Prime Video's ₹120 cr OTT deal for Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan reportedly rejected a ₹120 crore Amazon Prime deal for Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor wants to hold the OTT release to encourage audiences to return to cinemas

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aamir Khan is once again breaking industry norms with his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor has reportedly turned down a substantial ₹120 crore offer from Amazon Prime Video for the movie’s digital rights. Instead, Khan has chosen to delay the film’s online release in an effort to reignite India’s theatre-going culture.
 
Trade analyst Komal Nahta revealed that the decision is a strategic one, aimed at encouraging audiences to return to cinemas. “The goal is to make people opt for the big screen by withholding the early home-viewing option,” a source close to the development told News18. However, Khan himself has not issued any official comment on the matter.
 

Aamir stands against OTT platforms

In recent years, the film industry has leaned heavily toward streaming platforms, with many movies appearing online just weeks after their theatrical debut. Aamir Khan, however, believes this trend is partially to blame for declining theatre attendance and is determined to reverse it.
 
Sources suggest that this isn’t the first high-paying streaming offer Aamir Khan has declined. Netflix had also expressed interest in Sitaare Zameen Par, but the actor-producer is reportedly firm on delaying its digital release for now.

I believe in theatres: Aamir Khan

Recently, Aamir appeared in an interview with News18, where he stated that Sitaare Zameen Par will not be released on OTT. While giving the reason behind his decision, the 60-year-old actor said, “I believe in theatres. I believe in my audience. If you make a good film, people will come to watch it on the big screen.”

“I don’t know any business where you offer your product, and if someone doesn’t buy it, you tell them—don’t worry, I’ll drop it at your house for free in eight weeks. It doesn’t make sense to me. That’s the reason many films aren’t doing well in theatres,” Khan added.

YouTube over Netflix, Prime Video

Instead of collaborating with major OTT giants, Khan is exploring an unconventional route: releasing the film digitally via YouTube on a pay-per-view basis. This strategy not only gives him full control over pricing and timing but also opens the door to alternative digital revenue models.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

 
Starring Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza, Sitaare Zameen Par is set for a theatrical release on June 20. The film is expected to evoke strong emotions, echoing the tone of Khan’s 2007 directorial Taare Zameen Par, and has already generated considerable attention due to its bold release strategy.

Topics : Aamir Khan Netflix India Amazon Prime Video Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

