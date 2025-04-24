Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No release for Fawad Khan's 'Abir Gulaal' in India amid Pahalgam backlash

No release for Fawad Khan's 'Abir Gulaal' in India amid Pahalgam backlash

Abir Gulaal', which was scheduled to release on May 9, features Vaani Kapoor alongside Fawad Khan, who was set to make his Bollywood comeback

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has banned the release of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan-starrer 'Abir Gulaal' in India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, news agency PTI reported.
 
'Abir Gulaal', which was scheduled to release on May 9, features Vaani Kapoor alongside Fawad Khan, who was set to make his Bollywood comeback. Khan was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was released in 2016.
 
The reported action comes two days after 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists in Baisaran valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. This is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack.
 
 
On Wednesday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) called for a ban on Pakistani artists. It called for a "complete non-cooperation with all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry."
 
In a statement, the umbrella body, which represents over 5,00,000 workers across 32 crafts in the Indian film industry, said, "In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world." 

Fawad Khan condemns Pahalgam attack

 
Fawad Khan and his co-star Vaani Kapoor took to Instagram to condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam. "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time," Khan wrote.
 

Pahalgam terror attacks

 
On April 22, terrorists reportedly associated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), opened fire at tourists in Pahalgam. While 26 people lost their lives, many others were injured.
 
The Pahalgam terror attack invited a stern response from the Indian government, which suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and closed the Attari border for all movement. 
 

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

