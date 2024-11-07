Stranger Things season 5: Netflix drops teaser with full list of episodes

In honour of Netflix's Stranger Things Day, which is usually celebrated on November 6, the day that Noah Schnapp's character Will Byers disappeared from Hawkins, Indiana, a new teaser for Stranger Things season 5 was unveiled on Wednesday. The teaser included a number of enticing confirmations.

Notably, the wildly popular streaming series' and the final season will premiere in 2025. Fans may finally rest easy now because the remaining episodes will premiere next year, despite their fears of more delays brought on by the Hollywood actor and writer's strike.

Stranger Things season 5: Insights

There will be a time jump in the plot. Ross Duffer, who co-created the series with his brother Matt, had previously intimated that such a thing would be inevitable in a 2022 interview with TV Line, given that the actors are already much older than they were when season 4 was recorded. "Ideally, we’d have shot [seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that," he said.

Stranger Things season 5: The fall of 1987

Season 5 will now begin in the fall of 1987. Season 4's activities began in March 1986. When we last saw the gang, they were standing in a field: Will, Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Jonathan.

"They love having me run. That’s all I’ll say," the actress said in a mysterious comment regarding her character's journey in season five, while Max (Sadie Sink) remained unconscious in the hospital. That is all I have to say. The first episode's title was already disclosed in the previous script page teaser: "The Crawl." Netflix largely dropped the title of Episode 2, although we know it starts with "The Vanishing of..."

Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Brett Gilman, Priah Ferguson, Jamie Campbell Bower, Cara Buono, Amybeth McNulty, and the above actors will return for the final season, along with Terminator legend Linda Hamilton and fellow newcomers Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux. In that same video, Bower, who is returning as Vecna, hinted that "if season 4 was big, season 5 definitely feels bigger."