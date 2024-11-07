The Buckingham Murders OTT release tomorrow; here's when, where to watch

Hansal Mehta directed the investigative thriller movie, The Buckingham Murders, featuring Kareen Kapoor Khan in the lead role and will be released on Netflix on November 8, 2024. The movie gained positive reviews from fans and critics, and resultantly, posted significant earnings at the box office.

The Buckingham Murders OTT Release Date

Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders was originally released in theatres on September 13, 2024. Netflix shared an update on Instagram about the release of the movie ‘The Buckingham Murders OTT’.

Netflix shared an update stating that the movie will be available on November 8, 2024.

The Buckingham Murders story

Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders' is the story of Jaspreet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective who is assigned the case of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire. Despite being in pain, Bhamra chose to investigate the case. Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role, the movie also features Ranveer Brar, Rukku Nahar, Ash Tandon, Prabhleen Sandhu, Kapil Redekar, Keith Allen, Sarah-Jane Dias and Jonathan Nyati in pivotal roles.

The movie was reportedly made with a budget of Rs 50 crore and most of its scenes were shot in different locations such as High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England, and The Citadel in Dover, Kent.

When And Where To Watch Buckingham Murders?

The much-awaited movie featuring Kareena Kapoor is releasing on Netflix tomorrow, November 8, 2024.

Hansal Mehta applauds Kareena Kapoor

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta applauds Kareena Kapoor's acting and said that it is a privilege to present the actress as an actor and not as a star in “The Buckingham Murders”.

“I don't brief characters to actors. But we read the script together several times and decided to follow our instincts. We knew that the film needed a certain number of internal things; the character had to look inward rather than outward. So, this is a person who has kept grief completely suppressed,” Mehta added.