Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Entertainment / The Buckingham Murders OTT release tomorrow; here's when, where to watch

The Buckingham Murders OTT release tomorrow; here's when, where to watch

Hansal Mehta's directorial investigative thriller, The Buckingham Murders' OTT release date has been announced. The movie features Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead role

The Buckingham Murders
The Buckingham Murders
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 1:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hansal Mehta directed the investigative thriller movie, The Buckingham Murders, featuring Kareen Kapoor Khan in the lead role and will be released on Netflix on November 8, 2024. The movie gained positive reviews from fans and critics, and resultantly, posted significant earnings at the box office.

The Buckingham Murders OTT Release Date

Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders was originally released in theatres on September 13, 2024. Netflix shared an update on Instagram about the release of the movie ‘The Buckingham Murders OTT’.
 
Netflix shared an update stating that the movie will be available on November 8, 2024. 

The Buckingham Murders story

Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders' is the story of Jaspreet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective who is assigned the case of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire. Despite being in pain, Bhamra chose to investigate the case. Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role, the movie also features Ranveer Brar, Rukku Nahar, Ash Tandon, Prabhleen Sandhu, Kapil Redekar, Keith Allen, Sarah-Jane Dias and Jonathan Nyati in pivotal roles.
 
The movie was reportedly made with a budget of Rs 50 crore and most of its scenes were shot in different locations such as High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England, and The Citadel in Dover, Kent.

When And Where To Watch Buckingham Murders?

The much-awaited movie featuring Kareena Kapoor is releasing on Netflix tomorrow, November 8, 2024.

More From This Section

Bigg Boss 18 Week 5: Who is lagging in votes? Check early voting results

Devara part 1 OTT release date out, Bollywood fans not happy, here's why

Simi Garewal defends Abhishek amid divorce rumours with Aish, deletes post

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 4: Kartik's film earns 164.2 cr

Azaad teaser out! Ajay's nephew Aaman Devgn to debut in action-drama movie

Hansal Mehta applauds Kareena Kapoor

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta applauds Kareena Kapoor's acting and said that it is a privilege to present the actress as an actor and not as a star in “The Buckingham Murders”. 
 
“I don't brief characters to actors. But we read the script together several times and decided to follow our instincts. We knew that the film needed a certain number of internal things; the character had to look inward rather than outward. So, this is a person who has kept grief completely suppressed,” Mehta added.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PVR announces film festival; celebrates Kareena Kapoor's 25 years in Cinema

The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor cracks case in Hansal Mehta's next

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 750 pts at 79,600, Nifty at 24,200; Metal, Pharma, FMCG drag

India's 'high' premium valuations can come with upsides: Market gurus

NRIs and Indian markets: Their Tax implications and investment options

Topics :Kareena KapoormoviesEntertainmentBollywoodHansal Mehta

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story