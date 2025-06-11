Housefull 5 box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 5 is on a riotous box office roll, smashing past Salman Khan’s Sikandar and collecting a whopping ₹111.25 crore in just five days.

The fifth film in the blockbuster comedy franchise has turned out to be one of 2025’s most unexpected money-spinners – full of laughs, glamour, and packed theatres.

Released on 6 June, Housefull 5 didn’t just draw crowds – it dominated the weekend. With back-to-back houseful shows and foot-tapping songs, it’s now officially the 4th highest-grossing Hindi film of the year – leaving Salman’s action-packed Sikandar behind in the dust.

Housefull 5: Day-wise collection Housefull 5 Friday (Day 1): ₹24 crore

Housefull 5 Saturday (Day 2): ₹31 crore

Housefull 5 Sunday (Day 3): ₹32.5 crore

Housefull 5 Monday (Day 4): ₹13 crore

Housefull 5 Tuesday (Day 5): ₹11.25 crore

Housefull 5 Wednesday (Day 6): ₹2.35 Crore (early estimates) This brings the total five-day all-language India net collection to ₹111.25 crore (as per Sacnilk). The film’s mix of slapstick humour, chartbuster songs, and a star-studded ensemble ensured full houses in multiplexes and single screens alike. Salman Khan’s Sikandar collection While Salman Khan’s action-packed Sikandar had a solid start – earning ₹26 crore on its first Sunday and rising to ₹29 crore on Monday – it quickly lost momentum:

Week 1 total: ₹90.25 crore

Week 2: ₹17.55 crore

Week 3: ₹2.1 crore After 22 days, Sikandar’s net total stood at ₹110.1 crore, just below what Housefull 5 amassed in five days. This marks a significant box office win for Akshay Kumar’s comedy venture over Khan’s action entertainer. Akshay Kumar’s comeback The success of Housefull 5 marks a strong comeback for Akshay Kumar, who had previously delivered two other 2025 hits—Sky Force and Kesari 2—after facing a string of flops. With Housefull 5 now among the top earners of the year, all eyes are on whether it can climb even higher on the list in the coming weeks.