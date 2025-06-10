Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Housefull 5 box office collection day 5: Movie earns 160 cr worldwide

Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 5 has crossed the Rs 160 crore mark worldwide; the movie was released in theatres on June 6, 2025

Housefull 5

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Akshay Kumar’s comedy movie Housefull 5 is going strong at the box office, entering the ₹100 crore club in India within just four days of its release and maintaining steady overseas earnings. 
 
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has now amassed a staggering ₹160 crore worldwide.

Housefull 5 box office collection Day 5 

The film saw a dip on its fifth day (Tuesday) but still managed to add ₹3.85 crore net in India at the time of writing, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹104.35 crore. The day 5 numbers are surely going to surge by the end of the day. 
 
 
The gross India collection stands at approximately ₹125 crore, while overseas markets have contributed ₹40 crore.

Housefull 5 day-wise collection

Housefull 5, India Net Collection

Housefull 5 Day 1 (Friday) ₹24.00 Cr
Housefull 5  Day 2 (Saturday) ₹31.00 Cr
Housefull 5 Day 3 (Sunday) ₹32.50 Cr
Housefull 5 Day 4 (Monday) ₹13.00 Cr
Housefull 5 Day 5 (Tuesday) ₹3.85 Cr (at the time of writing)
Housefull 5 Total ₹104.35 Cr 

Housefull 5 surpasses Akshay’s Sky Force

The film has already overtaken the lifetime collection of Akshay’s previous release, Sky Force (₹149 crore worldwide). It is now inching closer to surpassing Salman Khan’s Sikandar (₹184 crore), another Sajid Nadiadwala production.
 
With its dual-climax twist, Housefull 5 has secured the fourth spot among Bollywood’s highest-grossing films of 2025. However, it still trails behind Sikandar, Raid 2, and Chhaava (₹807.88 crore).\

Housefull 5: Akshay celebrates the success

Akshay Kumar expressed his gratitude to fans, sharing a behind-the-scenes dance rehearsal clip with the caption: "Still dancing on cloud nine after the incredible response #Housefull5 received this weekend! Thank you for the love and laughs!"
 

About Housefull 5

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, and Johnny Lever, among others. 
 
The murder-mystery comedy follows multiple imposters vying for a billionaire’s fortune aboard a luxury cruise. The film was released in two versions—Housefull 5A and 5B—each with a different climax and killer reveal.
 
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 continues to entertain audiences worldwide. 
 

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

