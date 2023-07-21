Home / Entertainment / All you need to know about Prabhas-Deepika's Project K, 'Kalki 2989-AD'

All you need to know about Prabhas-Deepika's Project K, 'Kalki 2989-AD'

"Project K" is Kalki 2989 AD, a new science fiction film from director Nag Ashwin featuring probably the greatest names in Indian film industry

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Prabhas-Deepika's Project K, 'Kalki 2989-AD'. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Nag Ashwin's latest offering, initially titled 'Project K,' has a new name. Now, the project is known as Kalki 2898 AD. The news about the title change was shared by Vyjayanthi Movies and the film's lead actor Prabhas on Friday morning, and this has got the fans talking.

Sharing a teaser, the creators wrote in the caption, "Project K is now Kalki 2898 AD. Here's a small glimpse into our world." Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD has been produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and is slated to have a huge theatrical release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi as scheduled.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bC36d8e3bb0
 

Kalki 2989-AD: Teaser Talk
About the film's teaser, it features a dystopian world and Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan join hands to end the evil that has taken over the world. 


Talking about the film's stellar cast; it incorporates Baahubali star Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, film legends Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' most memorable cooperative project, while the entertainer and Amitabh Bachchan have beforehand co-featured in the 2015 film Piku. 

Other than social media, the film's teaser was released at the great San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) on Friday. The film's lead actor Prabhas, alongside co-star Kamal Haasan, is at the Comic-Con. Rana Daggubati's company Spirit Media is the worldwide international marketing and distribution partner of Kalki 2898 AD.



First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

