Yodha trailer released, Sidharth plays the role of crazy Indian soldier

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming movie Yodha is out. Malhotra could be seen portraying the role of Indian Soldier Arun who doesn't believe in negotiating with the enemies, he always believes in acting preemptively in combat situations and is ready to make the ultimate sacrifice for the nation without a second thought. The makers revealed the trailer of this much-anticipated action-packed movie on Thursday evening.

Yodha succeeded in creating hype among fans and now it is all set to hit theatres on March 15, 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

About Yodha Trailer The two-minute and forty-five-second trailer depicts Sidharth as Arun Katyal, a proud son of his father who served the Indian Army. He gets suspended from the Indian Army and is tagged as a 'traitor'. However, Arun is always ready to make the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

The trailer is full of action scenes where Malhotra plays the key role and he was also seen in mid-air to rescue passengers on a Hijacked Air India flight. Disha is also seen playing the lead role in the movie as a cabin crew member. Sidharth admits in the trailer that he was a 'crazy Indian soldier'.

This is not the first time Sidharth appeared in a uniform role. Earlier, he appeared in uniform in Shershah, Aiyaary, Mission Majnu, and the recently released Indian Police Force.

Watch the trailer here Yodha Movie cast Apart from Sidharth Malhotra, Yodha also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

What is the release date of Yodha? Yodha movie is all set to release in theatres on March 15, 2024. Fans reaction Several fans who were waiting for Sidharth’s upcoming movie Yodha, commented on the trailer on Youtube.

One of the fans wrote, “Sidharth Malhotra made for this kind of role like shershah,Mission majnu,indian police force, and now yodha.”

Another wrote, “Sidharth sir in uniform is a blessing in disguise how comfortably he suits in such roles and costumes Shershaah for a reason.”

One fan praised the last fighting scenes and wrote, “Ok now this is just beyond expectations.. the final fight sequence looks top notch.. hype level's”

“Action sequences are just dynamite. Raw, real and instigating. Love these kind of films. Well done Sid Malhotra, directors and Dharma,” another user wrote.