Home / Entertainment / Aspiring Bollywood actors can now give auditions with this casting app

Aspiring Bollywood actors can now give auditions with this casting app

Yash Raj Films launches the YRF Casting App for aspiring actors, now available for download on Google Play Store

Screenshot of YRF Casting App
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 3:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Yash Raj Films (YRF), the renowned Indian production house behind blockbuster movies like "Pathaan" and "Tiger 3," has introduced the YRF Casting app, a social media platform tailored for acting aspirants.

What is the YRF Casting app?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The YRF Casting app will provide aspiring actors with easy access to information regarding casting calls for YRF's films and series. It can be accessed by talent across the world, keeping them informed about casting calls and even allowing them to submit their auditions directly through the platform.

How to use the YRF Casting app?
Users can download the app from Google Play Store to their smartphones. Aspiring actors must register using their email address or sign up using WhatsApp.


Users must fill out their profile details, including links to their social media accounts (Instagram and Facebook). They also have the option to include links to their X (formerly Twitter) account, YouTube channel, and IMDb.

Additionally, actors must upload a cover photo, profile image, and intro video.

What is the purpose of the YRF Casting app?
The app allows actors to submit auditions seamlessly. It serves as a dedicated platform for actors to audition for theatrical films and streaming projects greenlit by YRF, without any application fees.

This initiative also aims to combat the proliferation of fake YRF casting accounts that have been misleading individuals about auditions, safeguarding the studio's reputation in the market, according to a report by Variety. It also eliminates the risk of falling for fraudulent casting calls.


Who oversees the casting calls facilitated through the app?
Shanoo Sharma, who is responsible for talent selection and grooming at YRF, will oversee all auditions conducted through the app. With an impressive track record of casting for YRF's major hits, Sharma believes that the YRF Casting App marks a significant stride towards providing aspiring actors with direct access to the studio.

Describing the app as a "progressive step," Sharma expressed excitement about discovering talented individuals worldwide. She emphasised that the YRF Casting App provides a safe space for aspiring actors to pursue their dreams without relying on intermediaries.

Where can you download the app?


The YRF Casting App is now available for download on Google Play Store. The app is free of charge and does not include any application fees for actors submitting their audition videos.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

Diamond League final: Neeraj Chopra live javelin throw time streaming today

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

YRF FY23 revenue jumped 2.5x to Rs 1,508 cr on the back of Jawan, Tiger 3

Neeraj Chopra fails to defend his Diamond League title, finishes second

Book My Show to launch Red Lorry Film Festival for cinephiles from April 5

Yodha trailer released, Sidharth plays the role of crazy Indian soldier

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant: From childhood friends to life partners

'Article 370' box office Day 6: Yami Gautam, Priyamani's film stays firm

Deepika, Ranveer confirm pregnancy, baby to arrive in September this year

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BollywoodBS Web ReportsHindi moviesIndian moviesGoogle Play Store

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story