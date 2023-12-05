Animal Movie Collection Day 5: Animal continues its roar at the box office

Ranbir Kapoor's most anticipated movie, Animal, is doing fabulous business at the box office, and despite a working day, the movie managed to collect over Rs 40 crore on Monday. The movie has shattered several records so far, and it is not showing any sign of stopping as of now.

The movie managed to mint over Rs 245 crore net in India so far and has collected over Rs 425 crore worldwide, reported industry tracker sacnilk.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Animal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5 As per sacnilk, the movie so far has collected Rs 11.63 crore and by the end of the day, it might cross the Rs 35 crore mark on day 5.

The advance booking for the fifth day is over 10 crore, which is enough to understand that the movie will have steady growth on Day 5. If things go as expected the movie will cross the Rs 250 crore nett mark in India and then it will become interesting to watch if the movie can maintain the streak in the coming days.

Animal clashed with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur, which is a biographical drama movie and crushed it as it is evident that there is a huge gap between the collections of these two movies.

The movie revolves around the toxic relationship of a father and son, and this is one of the longest movies made as well, with a runtime of 201 minutes.