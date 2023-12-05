Home / Entertainment / Animal Movie Collection Day 5: Animal continues its roar at the box office

Animal Movie Collection Day 5: Animal continues its roar at the box office

Animal movie continues its magic at the box office and is likely to cross Rs 250 crore net in India. The movie has a run time of 201 minutes

Animal movie
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor's most anticipated movie, Animal, is doing fabulous business at the box office, and despite a working day, the movie managed to collect over Rs 40 crore on Monday. The movie has shattered several records so far, and it is not showing any sign of stopping as of now.

The movie managed to mint over Rs 245 crore net in India so far and has collected over Rs 425 crore worldwide, reported industry tracker sacnilk. 

Animal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5
As per sacnilk, the movie so far has collected Rs 11.63 crore and by the end of the day, it might cross the Rs 35 crore mark on day 5.


The advance booking for the fifth day is over 10 crore, which is enough to understand that the movie will have steady growth on Day 5. If things go as expected the movie will cross the Rs 250 crore nett mark in India and then it will become interesting to watch if the movie can maintain the streak in the coming days.

Animal clashed with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur, which is a biographical drama movie and crushed it as it is evident that there is a huge gap between the collections of these two movies. 

The movie revolves around the toxic relationship of a father and son, and this is one of the longest movies made as well, with a runtime of 201 minutes.

Animal Day wise collection
Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 63.8 Cr
Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 66.27 Cr 
Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 71.46 Cr 
Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 43.96 Cr
Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 11.63 Cr ** (till 3 pm)

About Animal
Ranbir's action-thriller movie was released in theatres worldwide on December 1, 2023. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandhana and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

The movie is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, who made his screenwriting and directing debut with Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Pranay Reddy Vanga under T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios.


First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 4:02 PM IST

