Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki trailer launched; movie release set for December 21

The trailer for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki has just dropped and is set to be released in cinemas on December 21, in time for Christmas celebrations. The trailer for "Dunki", marking the maiden collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani, has been revealed as Drop 4. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in its cast.

The trailer, Drop 4, comes after a teaser, "Drop 1", and two songs. The songs were released as Drop 2 (Lutt Putt Gaya track) and Drop 3 (Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se track).

Dunki release date in cinemas

The movie is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, with both Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan credited as producers. Its worldwide release on December 21 will compete with action/thriller "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire," starring Prabhas.

What's in the Dunki trailer?





The trailer begins with Shah Rukh Khan's character, Hardy, in a moving train, already setting the tone for adventure. The trailer quickly establishes its setting in 1995 in a village called Laltu. Hardy introduces his friends, Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal), who struggles to learn English, and Mannu (Taapsee Pannu), who is quick to defend Hardy. Pannu is referred to as "girl wali friend" in the trailer. He also encounters other friends, including Buggu and Balli. They all share a dream to relocate to London despite struggling with the English language, claiming that the British also ruled India without speaking Hindi.

Next, Boman Irani is introduced as their English teacher who promises to tutor them in the language so they can move abroad. Hardy and his friends are seen crossing the border, facing many struggles in their journey. Hardy can also be seen wielding a gun. Towards the end of the trailer SRK appears as an old man, 25 years after the initial setting of the movie, participating in a race.

What is Dunki about?

Set in 1995 in the village of Laltu, the story follows four friends - Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli - led by SRK's character Hardy. Together the tale follows the friends' quest to reach London in pursuit of better opportunities. The trailer introduces these characters and portrays their dreams and challenges, promising a journey of love, friendship, and a life-changing journey.





Following the release of the trailer, SRK wrote on X, "Dunki's trailer will show you a journey that began with Raju Sir's vision. It will take you through a madcap ride of friendship, the comedy and tragedy that life is and a nostalgia for home & and family."

This movie marks SRK's third release of the year after action-packed Pathaan and Jawan. It will also be the second movie after Jawan where SRK will be playing both young and old versions of his characters in a movie.

Watch trailer here: