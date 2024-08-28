Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur to re-release in theatres for a week

Anurag Kashyap's cult movie, Gangs of Wasseypur, is hitting theatres again from August 30 to September 5, 2024. Kashyap has announced the re-release of the movie on his social media account. The movie features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi and others.

The action-drama movie, Gangs of Wasseypur, is set to grace the silver screens as audiences show interest in revisiting theatres to celebrate Hindi films. Resultantly, Kashyap announced the re-release of the movie. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A few days back, he shared the official poster of both parts of Gangs of Wasseypur featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The top of the announcement poster reads, "Sabka badla wapis lene aa gaya tera Faizal!."

He also confirmed that both parts of the movie will re-release in theatres for a week starting August 30 to September 5 and fans can book the tickets at Rs 149.

Gangs of Wasseypur original release

The first part of the movie was originally released in theatres on June 22, 2012, and the second part hit theatres on August 8, 2012. Shena Khanwalkar and Piyush Mishra composed the songs for the movie with lyrics penned by Misha and Varun Grover.

The movie revolves around Wasseypur, a small town near Dhanbad in Jharkhand. It narrates the story of the coal mafia that spread across three generations of families entangled in crime, extortion and murder.

Varun also shares the announcement of the re-release of the movie. He also shared a caption with the post that reads, “GOW-2 didn’t get a run at theatres the first time (just 5 days), as next Wednesday EK THA TIGER released. Hopefully people will see it this on a big screen this time.”

More From This Section

The second part of the movie was taken down from theatres soon after its release, due to Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger featuring Salman Khan and Katrina in the lead roles that set the foundation for the Aditya Chopra's blockbuster YRF Spy Universe.

Fans excited about the release

Fans are excited to witness the excitement over the same. Several cine-goers wondered about the anticipated thunderous response at the box office.

In addition to this, a user reminisced about the iconic dialogue, "Chabi kidhar hain be" while another fan asked, "Prequel to Part 3 sir ji? " A third fan exclaimed, "HELL YEAHHHHH." Furthermore, several fans dropped red-heart, heart-eye, and fire emojis expressing their excitement.

One of the users shared the iconic dialogue that reads, "Chabi kidhar hain be". Another user asked, "Prequel to Part 3 sir ji? "

A third user exclaimed "HELL YEAHHHHH." Apart from them many users showed excitement.