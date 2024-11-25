Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal is most popular contestant, check top five here

The next episode of Bigg Boss Season 18 will see the viewers on the edge of their seats with the new developments expected to dramatically shake things up in the house. The biggest test is for Chum Darang and Shrutika Arjun, as Bigg Boss will send the two contestants into the room to mutually decide who will face elimination.

Eisha Singh and Abhinav Mishra's friendship has been a major highlight of the show. To avoid favouritism, Eisha suggested that they should both get nominated to strengthen their positions in the game. Avinash contemplates her suggestions as they discuss their chances.

Chum and Shrutika were also involved in a heated discussion about the nomination process and attempting to self-nominate.

Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar engaged in an intense discussion to figure out how they could improve their positions in the game. The nomination round is proving to be a pivotal moment in the competition.

In the weekend episode, Alice Kaushik was eliminated. This news shocks Eisha and Avinash. Eisha was upset, expressing how much Alice's exit has affected her. Despite her departure, Alice consoles her friend and urges her to stay strong and keep fighting for the Bigg Boss Trophy.

Bigg Boss 18: Top 5 contestants

According to the Ormax Media poll, the top 5 most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 18 for the week from November 16 to November 22 are:

Rajat Dalal

Rajat Dalal is the most popular face in the Bigg Boss house and is known for his sharp and fearless opinions.

Vivian Dsena

The most favoured contestant this season so far is Vivian Dsena, the Ormax Media poll revealed.

Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar is receiving votes primarily due to her real brother-in-law Mahesh Babu.

Shrutika Arjun

Shrutika Arjun's popularity is fading with each passing day, and apparently, boring the audience.

Avinash Mishra

Avinash Mishra finds himself at the bottom of the top 5 contestants in Bigg Boss 18.