International Emmy Awards 2024: Check full list of nominations, winners

The 52nd edition of the International Emmy Awards took place in New York, and was hosted by Indian actor-comedian Vir Das, the first Indian to do so.

The award takes place in the US every year and the nomination spans across 14 categories including Arts Programming, Best Performance by an Actor, Best Performance by an Actress, Comedy, Documentary, Drama Series, Kids: Animation, Kids: Factual & Entertainment, Kids: Live-Action, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Short-Form Series, Sports Documentary, Telenovela, TV Movie / Mini-Series.

The prestigious event offered two proud moments for India; one is that comedian Vir Das hosted the season and the crime thriller series The Night Manager was hosted for the Best Drama Series award.

The ceremony is organised by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS) and the award ceremony was held at 3.30 am IST, countries such as France, Japan, Argentina, the UK, Thailand and Germany dominated in all the major categories.

International Emmy Awards 2024: Nomination and Winners

Here are the International Emmy Awards 2024 nominations and winners:

Arts Programming

“Pianoforte” (Telemark sp. z o.o.) Poland — WINNER

“Robbie Williams” (RSA Films Ltd. / Netflix) United Kingdom

“Virgilio” (House of Chef / Astromax) Argentina

“Who I Am Life” (WOWOW Inc. / Wood’s Office) Japan

Best Performance by an Actor

Julio Andrade, “Betinho: No Fio da Navalha [Living on a Razor’s Edge]” (Globoplay / AfroReggae Audiovisual / Formata Produções e Conteúdo) Brazil

Haluk Bilginer, “Sahsiyet” Season 2 (Ay Yapim) Türkiye

Laurent Lafitte, “Tapie” (Unité / Netflix) France

Timothy Spall, “The Sixth Commandment” (Wild Mercury Productions / True Vision) United Kingdom — WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress

Adriana Barraza, “El Último Vagón” (Woo Films / Netflix) Mexico

Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, “Hunger” (Songsound Production / Netflix)Thailand — WINNER

Sara Giraudeau, “Tout va bien [Everything is Fine]” (Maui Entertainment / Fédération Entertainment) France

Jessica Hynes, “There She Goes” (Merman Television) United Kingdom

Comedy

“Daily Dose of Sunshine” (Film Monster / Netflix) South Korea

“Deadloch” (Amazon MGM Studios) Australia

“División Palermo” (K&S Films / Netflix) Argentina — WINNER

“HPI” – Season 3 [HIP] (Itinéraire Productions / Septembre Productions / TF1 / Pictanovo / Be-Films / RTBF) France

Documentary

“L’affaire Bettencourt : Scandale chez la femme la plus riche du monde [The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend]” (Quadbox / Netflix) France

“Otto Baxter: Not a F**ing Horror Story” (Story Films / Archface Films / Sky Documentaries) United Kingdom — WINNER

“The Exiles” (Mediacorp Pte Ltd) Singapore

“Transo” (Fundação Roberto Marinho – Canal Futura / LateForCake) Brazil

Drama Series

“Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God]” (Legendary Entertainment / Les Productions Dynamic / 22H22 / Adline Entertainment / France Télévisions / Hulu Japan) France — WINNER

“The Newsreader” – Season 2 (Werner Film Productions / Australian Broadcasting Corporation / eOne) Australia

“The Night Manager” (Disney+ Hotstar / Banijay Asia / Ink Factory) India

“Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido” – Season 2 [Yosi, the Regretful Spy] (Amazon MGM Studios) Argentina

Non-Scripted Entertainment

“Die Brug [The Bridge South Africa]” (Red Pepper Pictures / kykNET) South Africa

“Me Caigo De Risa [Anything Goes]” (TelevisaUnivision) Mexico

“Restaurant Misverstand [The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes]” (Roses Are Blue / Red Arrow / VRT) Belgium — WINNER

“The Summit” (Endemol Shine Australia / Nine Network) Australia

Short-Form Series

“Kweens of the Queer Underground” (Sydney Production Company / the Australian Broadcasting Corporation / Create NSW) Australia

“La Vida de Nosotras [Our Lives]” (BTF Media / CNTV / TVN) Chile

“Punt de no Retorn [Point of no Return]” (TV3 Catalonia) Spain — WINNER

“Kenshiro ni Yoroshiku [Say Hello to Kenshiro]” (DMM.com LLC / So-ket corp.) Japan

Sports Documentary

“Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story” (North One Television) United Kingdom — WINNER

“Tan Cercas de la Nubes” (N+Docs / Éramos Tantos / Ruta 66 Cine / Filmadora / ViX) Mexico

“Tour de France” (Quadbox / Netflix) France

“WHO I AM Paralympic” (WOWOW Inc. / Acrobat Film) Japan

Telenovela

“La Promesa [The Vow]” (Bambu Producciones, a Studiocanal Company) Spain — WINNER

“Rigo” (Estudios RCN) Colombia

“Safir” (ATV / NTC) Türkiye

“Salón de té La Moderna” (Boomerang TV) Spain

TV Movie / Mini-Series

“Anderson Spider Silva” (Pródigo Filmes / Paramount Television International Studios / Paramount+) Brazil

“Deaf Voice: A Sign-Language Interpreter in Court” (NHK – Japan Broadcasting Corporation) Japan

“Liebes Kind [Dear Child]” (Constantin Film AG / Netflix) Germany — WINNER

“The Sixth Commandment” (Wild Mercury Productions / True Vision) United Kingdom

Kids: Animation

“Acorda, Carlo! [Wake up, Carlo!]” (Copa Studio / Netflix) Brazil

“Mystery Lane” (HARI) France

“Sharkdog” – Season 3 (Nickelodeon International / One Animation) Singapore

“Tabby McTat” (Magic Light Pictures) United Kingdom — WINNER

Kids: Factual

“De Mensenbieb [Living Library]” (Skyhigh TV) Netherlands

“La Vida Secreta de tu Mente [The Secret Life of Your Mind]” (Warner Bros. Discovery / Pictoline) Mexico — WINNER

“My Life: Eva’s Having a Ball” (Fresh Start Media) United Kingdom

“The Takalani Sesame Big Feelings Special” (Sesame Workshop / Ochre Moving Pictures) South Africa

Kids: Live-Action