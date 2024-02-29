Deepika, Ranveer confirm pregnancy, baby to arrive in September this year

Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced that they are expecting their first child this year. The couple shared the news on their official Instagram through a heartfelt post and mentioned that their baby is due in September 2024.

The couple shared a post on Instagram with bibs and shoes and hence the couple looks excited to unbox the new journey of life.

The couple tied the knot six years back in an intimate wedding at Italy's Lake Como on November 14, 2018.

Deepika at BAFTA

Recently, Deepika appeared at the BAFTA as a presenter in the awards show, and many fans guessed about Deepika's pregnancy. Deepika was present at the award show donning a saree and appeared to be trying to hide her midriff.

She earlier mentioned in an interview that she loves children and is looking forward to the day when they start a family. The actress mentioned that no one treats her like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. Deepika further said, "My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”