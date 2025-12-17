Home / Entertainment / Homebound makes Oscar shortlist: A look at India's past nominations

Homebound makes Oscar shortlist: A look at India's past nominations

India's official Oscar entry 'Homebound' has been shortlisted for the International Feature Film category, joining 14 other global films in the 98th Academy Awards race

homebound
Starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, Homebound is India’s official entry for the Oscars. (Photo/X)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 12:26 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound has advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards, keeping India in contention for an Oscar nomination in 2026.
 
The film is among 15 titles shortlisted from a pool of entries submitted by 86 countries and regions, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) said on its website.
 
Starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, Homebound is India’s official entry for the Oscars. It now moves to the final phase of voting that will determine the five nominees in the category.
 

Who are Homebound's competitors?

 
India’s entry will compete with films including Argentina’s Belen, Brazil’s The Secret Agent, France’s It Was Just an Accident, and Germany’s Sound of Falling, among others.
 
Only five films from the shortlist will ultimately secure nominations when the Academy announces the final list.
 

Storyline and festival run

 
Homebound follows the lives of childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared aspiration to join the police shapes their relationship and choices.
 
The film premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 and later screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the Second Runner-Up prize for the International Audience Choice Award. 
 

India’s track record at the Oscars

 
India’s presence at the Academy Awards has historically been limited but notable, spanning feature films, documentaries, music and technical categories.
 
Feature film nominations
 
• Mother India (1958) – Best Foreign Language Film
• Salaam Bombay! (1989) – Best Foreign Language Film
• Lagaan (2002) – Best Foreign Language Film
 
Documentary nominations and wins
 
• The Elephant Whisperers (2023) – Won Best Documentary Short Subject
• All That Breathes (2023) – Nominated, Best Documentary Feature
• Writing with Fire (2022) – Nominated, Best Documentary Feature
• To Kill a Tiger (2024) – Nominated, Best Documentary Feature
 

Oscar wins linked to India

 
• Gandhi (1982): Won eight Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director (Richard Attenborough) and Best Actor (Ben Kingsley). Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya became the first Indian to win an Academy Award.
• Slumdog Millionaire (2008): AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty won for Best Original Score and Best Sound Mixing, while Rahman and Gulzar won Best Original Song for “Jai Ho”.
• RRR (2022): Won Best Original Song for “Naatu Naatu” (MM Keeravani and Chandrabose).

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oscars 2026: Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound shortlisted for Best Int'l Film

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 12: Ranveer's film enters 400 cr club

Border 2 teaser out: Sunny Deol returns, Varun Dhawan & Diljit join forces

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 winners: Paatal Lok 2, Black Warrant dominate

Dhurandhar hits ₹600 cr worldwide, posts higher second Monday earnings

Topics :OscarsBollywoodIndian moviesBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story