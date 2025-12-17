Dhurandhar box office collection Day 12: Ranveer's film enters 400 cr club

Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is unstoppable. The film struck unprecedented numbers on Day 11, the second Monday. The spy thriller has already surpassed the ₹400 crore milestone. With the Aditya Dhar–directed film reaching this milestone within just 12 days, attention has now shifted to its march towards the ₹500 crore club.

On Day 11, Dhurandhar earned an incredible ₹31.80 crore, breaking the previous record for the second Monday in Hindi cinema history. In fact, the second Monday's collection exceeded that of its opening day, a feat that shocked everyone.

As of day 11, Dhurandhar's total box office collection was Rs 396.40 crore; now, on day 12, they had surpassed Rs 400 crore.

Dhurandhar box office report The multistarrer film features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara. Arjun is on its way to earn all-time blockbuster status. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, "DHURANDHAR: THE VICTORY MARCH CONTINUES – AHEAD OF PUSHPA 2, STREE 2, CHHAAVA ON SECOND MONDAY... #Dhurandhar is on a record-smashing rampage, rewriting the box office rulebook." He added, "The film has posted phenomenal numbers on its second Monday [Day 11] – a day that traditionally witnesses a noticeable dip... In fact, Day 11 [Rs 31.80 cr] is HIGHER than Day 1 [Rs 28.60 cr] – that says it all."

Confirming the entry of Dhurandhar into the Rs 400 crore club, Taran further wrote, "#Dhurandhar now holds the record for the BIGGEST second Monday ever... #Dhurandhar is set to cross the Rs 400 cr mark today [second Tuesday; Day 12] – a true game-changer in every sense." Dhurandhar day 12 advance booking The Bollywood spy action thriller also saw an uptick from Monday to Tuesday, mirroring its trend from the first week. For its second Monday, Dhurandhar sold around 3.32 lakh tickets in advance, signalling sustained audience interest. Despite the absence of any lowered ticket prices, the movie has shown an unexpected increase on the second Tuesday. It has been discovered that the movie sold an astounding 3.74 lakh tickets in India before the premiere.